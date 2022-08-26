OFFENSIVE SIDE
The Raiders’ spread offense thrived once again with a new quarterback in Charlie Krug, who threw for just over 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns. He has his top three receivers back in seniors Brayden Kunselman (48-824, 8 TDs), Noah Peterson (33-524, 8 TDs) and Truman Sharp (25-261, 3 TDs), so the passing game could be dangerous once again. The Raiders have most of their line back and their second-leading rusher in Jackson Zimmerman (64-386, 5 TDs).
DEFENSIVE SIDE
Only two of the unit’s top 10 tacklers were lost to graduation, so the numbers seem to favor an upgraded season for the group. Senior linebackers Carson Weaver, Jackson Zimmerman and Bryce Weaver ranked 1, 2 and 4 on the tackles list while Kunselman picked off seven passes. They’ll need to find someone to replace the pass-rushing provided by graduated senior Hunter Smith, who was second on the team in tackles and first in sacks.
OVERALL OUTLOOK
Considering the Raiders lost 14 seniors to graduation from the 2020 season and turned in a 7-4 record last year with a group that returns largely intact this year, the expectations are there for a good season. Coach Park likes his depth in some areas, but staying healthy will be a big key for the team that seems to get nabbed with the injury bug at inopportune times. Krug’s first year as a varsity starter was impressive and he has most of his playmakers back on offense, so that could be a good place to start.