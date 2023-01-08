PUNXSUTAWNEY — Defensively making up for any shortcomings in its first game in 10 days, the Brookville Raiders basketball team bottled up Punxsutawney in a 44-22 District 9 League win Saturday afternoon.
The Raiders (8-2 overall, 3-1 D9 League) won their fifth straight game and held their second straight foe and fourth of the season to less than 30 points.
Punxsutawney (3-7, 0-3) shot just 21 percent from the field (9-for-43), including making just one of 13 attempts from beyond the 3-point line. The Chucks led 7-5 after scoring at the 3:30 mark of the first quarter, but faded away thanks to a rough stretch of missing 20 of 21 shots from the field that ran into the third quarter.
The Raiders led 20-9 at halftime, 31-15 after three quarters and the Chucks never got closer than 13 points in the second half. Brookville led by as many as 24 points in the fourth quarter.
“I really liked our defense,” said Raiders head coach Dalton Park. “Their offense was working it side to side quite a bit and we had a little bend, but no break. Early on I wasn’t happy with playing a minute of defense and they’d take a fadeaway shot and they’d hit the boards and put in a shot. That was bothering me early, but I thought we cleaned that up.”
The Raiders gave up 12 offensive rebounds to the Chucks in the first half, but only one after halftime. They also turned the ball over six times in the first quarter and 16 overall, much of it self-inflicted — the Chucks had only four steals — although the Raiders still enjoyed a 21-9 edge on points off turnovers with the Chucks committing 17.
All that once again goes back to the Raiders’ defense.
“We ran into some physicality, that’s the bottom line and we just didn’t do a good job of handling the toughness that Brookville brings and they are physical,” said Chucks head coach Randy Reitz, whose coaching career started at his alma mater in Brookville where he directed the Raiders for eight seasons from 1993-94 to 2000-01 before continuing a successful 14-year run with the Punxsutawney girls.
The Raiders shot it well despite the giveaway problems, making 53 percent (17-for-32) from the field. Clayton Cook turned in a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, making 5 of 6 shots from the field to go along with three assists and three blocks. He also made all four of his free throws.
Two others got into double-figure scoring as Noah Peterson finished with 13 points and Jack Pete added 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
“The offense was stale, so I don’t know if it was a Saturday food coma thing or staying up late Friday night, who knows, but once we got Cookie involved in the second half things started to click,” Park said. “He did a lot of things where he didn’t do the scoring himself, but he opened it up for someone else.”
Noah Weaver led the Chucks with seven points.
NOTES: The win for Park was the 99th of his career in what’s his sixth season. He’s 99-36 and only Reitz, who was 133-73 at Brookville, has gotten to 100 wins faster presuming Park’s team wins one of their next several games. Larry McManigle (267-228), Reitz and John Chilcott (129-62) are over 100 wins in Raiders program history. Reitz reached 100 in his 135th game at the beginning of the 1998-99 season. … The Raiders start a stretch of five straight home games Wednesday in a non-conference matchup with Johnsonburg. The Chucks travel to Elk County Catholic Wednesday oddly enough for their second and final matchup with the Crusaders after losing a tight 31-29 game at home last Wednesday. … Brookville won the junior varsity game, 50-37, as Zayden Jordan and Jake Semeyn each scored 12 points, and Wyatt and Jesse Lucas both scored 10 points. … The game marked the first matchup of the Chuck Daly-Larry McManigle Trophy series between the boys and it’s sponsored by the Chuck Daly Foundation in Punxsutawney. The trophy is housed at the school that wins the season series. The Raiders extended their winning straight to nine straight against the Chucks, who last won in the second meeting of the 2017-18 season.
BROOKVILLE 44, PUNXSUTAWNEY 22
Score By Quarters
Brookville 12 8 11 13 — 44
Punxsy 7 2 6 7 — 22
Brookville –44
Kellan Haines 1 0-0 2, Noah Peterson 5 2-4 13, Jack Pete 4 1-1 10, Clayton Cook 5 4-4 14, Connor Marshall 1 0-0 3, Caleb Kornbau 1 0-0 2, Isaac Hetrick 0 0-0 0, Zayden Jordan 0 0-0 0, Carter Mackins 0 0-0 0, Jake Semeyn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 8-10 44.
Punxsutawney –22
Mason Nesbitt 2 0-0 4, Cooper Hallman 0 0-0 0, Noah Kengersky 0 0-0 0, Beau Thomas 2 1-1 5, Noah Weaver 3 0-0 7, Ryan Heigley 1 0-1 2, Jimmie Neese 0 2-2 2, Tysen Leasure 0 0-0 0, Cole Brooks 1 0-0 2, Porter Wood 0 0-0 0, Maddox Hetrick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 3-4 22.
3-pointers: Brookville 2 (Peterson, Pete), Punxsutawney (Weaver).