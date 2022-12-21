BROOKVILLE — Looking for more good outings and hoping to build off Monday’s non-conference road win at Franklin, the Brookville Raiders basketball team started strong and put down visiting St. Marys in a 55-43 District 9 League win at home Wednesday night.
The Raiders (5-2) evened their league record to 1-1 as they’re now off until the DuBois Holiday Tournament with a first-round matchup — and a league showdown — with the host Beavers next Tuesday.
Starting with a 17-5 lead to start the game and building it to as many as an 18-point margin in the third quarter, the Raiders did a good job containing the Dutch scoring duo of senior Tanner Fox and junior Quin Gavazzi.
Averaing a combined 37 points going into the game, the Raiders limited them to 19 points. Seven first-quarter turnovers helped the Raiders vault out to the lead that they never gave up.
“We just wanted to come out and play solid offensively and again defensively like we did the other night and build on it,” said Raiders head coach Dalton Park, whose team beat Franklin by 15 points on the road. “I was really looking for a good game tonight and I don’t feel we played that … Defensively, I thought we were there for the most part, but our turnovers and making the same mistakes. We weren’t following some of the execution we talked about over and over.”
Clayton Cook score 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds despite scoring no points in the first quarter. Noah Peterson sparked the team out of the gate with eight of his 12 points coming in the first quarter, including two 3-pointers on his first two shots of the night. Connor Marshall scored 10 points while Jack Pete had eight points and 10 rebounds.
The Dutch (3-2), playing in their D9 League opener, got back to within five points in the second quarter before the Raiders led 28-20 at halftime. A Raiders’ 15-5 start to the third quarter pushed the lead to 43-25 on the completion of a Cook traditional three-point play with 1:56 left in the quarter.
“Our turnovers in the first quarter resulted into points and we didn’t handle Brookville’s pressure to begin with, but I thought we did that a little bit better in the second half,” Dutch head coach Bill Shuey said. “Brookville plays hard-nosed defense and we knew that going in and we were going to half to work for our shots. We learned some things about ourselves tonight and stood around way too often when our guy was dribbling around. You can’t do that.”
Fox, averaging 17 points per game, finished with 10 points on 5-for-9 shooting. Gavazzi, averaging 20 points per game, scored nine points on 4-of-9 from the field. The Dutch made four 3-pointers, going 4-for-10 overall. Lucas Bauer came off the bench to hit two triples in the second half while Dan Schutz finished with eight points and five rebounds, six of his points coming from the foul line.
Overall, the Dutch were miserable from the line, going 7-for-16.
The Raiders were up 45-31 through three quarters with the Dutch outscoring them 12-10 over the final eight minutes, getting no closer than 11 points the rest of the game.
Both coaches were focusing on how it’ll set them up the rest of the way. The Dutch host the Elk County Tournament next Thursday and Friday while the Raiders prepare for the Beavers Tuesday.
“After the game, I told the team it was a league win and that’s good, but I see some things that resemble our team from two years ago (state finalist) and I have expectations of playing like we did then,” Park said. “We have to do a lot of things to get there, but we can’t get there if we make the same mistakes over and over.”
“If we don’t take something from this loss, it’ll be a loss,” Shuey reflected.
NOTES: The Raiders won the JV game, 53-33 as Wyatt and Jesse Lucas scored 18 and 10 points respectively. … The Raiders won the turnover battle, 18-13, and shot 46 percent (21-for-46) from the field and 10-for-15 from the line. The Dutch shot 39 percent from the floor (16-for-41). It’s the fifth game Raiders foes have shot less than 40 percent from the floor. … The Raiders won the rebound battle, 33-27. Gavazzi and Schutz shared the Dutch lead with five.
BROOKVILLE 55, ST. MARYS 43
Score By Quarters
St. Marys 12 8 11 12 — 43
Brookville 19 9 17 10 — 55
St. Marys –43
Tanner Fox 5 0-2 10, Quin Gavazzi 4 0-0 9, Charlie Coudriet 2 0-1 4, Zach Thorwart 2 1-2 6, Dan Schutz 1 6-11 8, Anthony Nedzinski 0 0-0 0, Lucas Bauer 2 0-0 6, Ben Paul 0 0-0 0, Matthew Davis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 7-16 43
Brookville –55
Noah Peterson 5 0-0 12, Jack Pete 4 0-1 8, Clayton Cook 7 4-5 18, Caleb Kornbau 2 0-2 4, Connor Marshall 2 6-7 10, Kellan Haines 1 0-0 3, Isaac Hetrick 0 0-0 0, Zayden Jordan 0 0-0 0, Jake Semeyn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 10-15 55.
3-pointers: Brookville 3 (Peterson 2, Haines), St. Marys 4 (Gavazzi, Thorwart, Bauer 2).