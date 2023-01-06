EDINBORO — His team four points going into the final bout of the night, Brookville Raiders 139-pound wrestler Tony Ceriani put the match away for his team with a third-period pin.
The Raiders notched a 34-24 win over General McLane in its double-dual that had the hosts taking on Hickory in the second match of the night in its annual Takedown Cystic Fibrosis event.
The Raiders improved to 9-1. They aren’t back in action until next weekend’s trip to the Mid-Winter Mayhem held at Indiana University of Pa. Their next dual matchup is Jan. 17 at home against Punxsutawney.