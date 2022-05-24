PUNXSUTAWNEY — Gearing up for Moniteau’s ace right-hander Branson Carson, the Brookville Raiders might have actually been “geering” up more instead.
Hunter Geer, that is.
The Raiders’ own right-hander wound up outdueling the Warriors’ talented Slippery Rock-bound pitcher in Brookville’s 4-2 win in the District 9 Class AA quarterfinals Tuesday afternoon at Kuntz Field.
Credit the Raiders for grinding through some at-bats against Carson, whose maximum pitch count of 105 expired with two outs in the top of the sixth. By then, they were leading 3-1.
Moniteau scored an unearned run in the bottom of the sixth, but Geer held them off from there as the No. 5-seeded Raiders improved to 10-8 and land a semifinal berth against top-seeded Johnsonburg Thursday at a site and time to be announced.
“We were a five seed playing the four and now it’s playing the top seed. It’s house money. We weren’t supposed to be here by the numbers and if you looked at the schedule and how we performed, you probably don’t have us here anyway,” Raiders head coach Chad Weaver said. “Why not? Let’s roll the ball out there, play seven innings and maybe the best team doesn’t win. We’ll take it.”
“We talked as a team and the other seniors and we were like, let’s play baseball past school and that’s what we’re doing,” said senior catcher Jamison Rhoades, who put the Raiders up for good with a two-out RBI single in the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie then doubled in the seventh and scored on Griffin Ruhlman’s single.
Geer scattered six hits on 96 pitches, striking out six and walking one. He navigated around four Raiders errors behind him, but was part of a big defensive play that saw him flip a squeeze bunt from Carson Ritts to nab the would-be tying run at the plate in Carson himself in the bottom of the sixth.
“Out of all the pitchers I’ve caught, he’s the one I know best,” Rhoades said. “We have a trust in each other. I’ll call a curve ball on a full count and he trusts that. I don’t think he shook me off one time today. It helped that he found a change-up today, which he hadn’t had all year and the last out was on that pitch. It was nice having that third pitch.”
Geer stranded two singles in the first, gave up a two-out single to Brock Matthews in the second. Matthews singled in Ritts, who was the lone batter to reach via a Geer walk. The last out of the second started a stretch where Geer retired 10 of 11 batters. The lone batter to reach was Jakub Obman, who doubled with one out in the third, moved to third on a throwing error, but was stranded there.
“I felt really good out there, especially once I got going in the third and fourth inning.” Geer said. “Things started to really feel good and I got rolling. The game plan was to throw strikes, make them put the ball in play and trust our defense.”
Carson struck out 15 in 5 1/3 innings in Moniteau’s 4-3 walk-off win over the Raiders in last year’s regular-season matchup in Butler. The Raiders knew that had to have a different approach, like getting creative in practice.
“The majority of it was us at practice where we had a pitching machine set up at 35 feet, throwing 65 mph, so we took our approach of being quick instead of long and a full swing,” Rhoades said. “Everyone choked up tonight and I don’t think I’ve ever done that before. I did that this game and I was trying to get the bat to the ball and his velocity took care of the rest.”
Bryce Rafferty’s two-out double over the head of left fielder Connor Ealy’s head on an 0-2 pitch from Carson in the fourth knotted the score at 1-1. The hit scored Ruhlman, who walked to lead off the inning.
Then in the fifth, Riley Smith led off with a single up the middle on a 1-2 pitch, stole second, went to third on Hunter Roney’s groundout and after Carson struck out Owen Caylor, Rhoades flipped an outside offering by Carson on the first pitch into shallow right field for the 2-1 lead.
“Jamison with the go-ahead bleeder to right, I haven’t seen him take a ball that way for six weeks,” Weaver said. “He was hitting a pitch where it was and it was big and set everything into motion.”
“I meant to swing, but our approach was to get the bat on the ball,” Rhoades said. “With a guy throwing 86, that’s what we could hope for.”
The Raiders went up 3-1 in the top of the sixth without a single. A Moniteau infield error on a Geer grounder was followed by Carson hitting Carson Weaver with a pitch and then a walk to Rafferty to load the bases. With Smith up, Carson’s wild pitch allowed Geer to score, but that’s all the Raiders got although Carson left the game with two outs due to his pitch count hitting the playoff allotted 105-pitch mark during a walk to Roney to re-load the bases. Dawson Wallace got the final out.
Moniteau scored its second run in the sixth. Obman reached when Griffin Ruhlman misplayed a fly ball to shallow right field. Carson doubled and on the relay throw to third that was late to get Obman, the throw got away and out of play to allow him to score. Carson went to third.
Geer struck out Ealy and then Ritts’ squeeze play was turned into a huge out at the plate when Geer flipped to Rhoades to get Carson for the second out. Geer struck out Caden Roxbury to end the sixth, then retired three of four batters in the seventh to secure the win.
“We were very familiar with Branson and what he did to us last year with 15 Ks down there and he’s going to Slippery Rock,” Weaver summed up. “He’s very well coached and they will always be very well prepared and won’t make fundamental mistakes, so we knew we were going to have to play a tight game and it was very satisfying. We prepared for four days for this game and the guys bought in.”
BROOKVILLE 4, MONITEAU 2
Score By Innings
Brookville 000 111 1 — 4
Moniteau 010 001 0 — 2
Brookville –4
Hunter Roney 2b 2010, Owen Caylor 3b 4000, Jamison Rhoades c 4121, Griffin Ruhlman rf 3111, Pierson Ruhlman rf 0000, Hunter Geer p 4110, Carson Weaver lf 3000, Bryce Rafferty 1b 2011, Easton Belfiore pr 0000, Carter Kessler cf 4000, Riley Smith ss 3111. Totals: 29-4-7-3.
Moniteau –2
Brock Matthews ss 4011, Keagan Book c 4010, Landon Kelly cr 0000, Dawson Wallace 3b-p 4010, Jakub Obman 1b 3110, Branson Carson p-rf 3010, Connor Ealy lf 3010, Carson Ritts rf-3b 2100, Caden Roxberry dh 3000, Derrik Creedon-Moyer 2b 0000, Cooper Boozel cf 3000. Totals: 29-2-6-2.
Errors: Brookville 4, Moniteau 2. LOB: Brookville 10, Moniteau 7. 2B: Rhoades, Rafferty, Book, Obman, Carson. SB: Geer, Weaver, Smith. HBP: Weaver (by Carson).
Pitching
Brookville: Geer 7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.
Moniteau: Carson 5 2/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 7 SO; Wallace 1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Geer. Losing pitcher: Carson.