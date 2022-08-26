BROOKVILLE — Brayden Kunselman dialed up long distance.
The Raiders’ wideout/defensive back scored from anywhere last year. Among his 11 touchdowns were scores on pass receptions along with returns of an interception, punt and kickoff and of those 11, six covered plays of 60 or more yards and all but three came on plays of 30 or more yards.
Big-play Kunsey? Indeed, and the 5-foot-7, 140-pound playmaker is gearing up for a big senior season.
“Any time I get the ball in my hands, I know I’m going to make a play, so I do everything I can and every chance I get to score a touchdown or make a difference on just one single play, a big first down or something, I hope I get the ball because I know I’m able to get it done,” said Kunselman. “Confidence is key, knowing that I’m able to make a play anywhere on the field is important to me and it’s important to me and I hope it is to my teammates.”
Kunselman goes into his final high school season ranked No. 6 on the team’s receiving yards list (1,418) and receptions (83). A healthy season should get him to the No. 2 spot on both lists behind Bryan Dworek. His 16 receiving TDs rank No. 4, seven behind the No. 2 spot shared by Cabe Park and Ian Thrush. Dworek is No. 1 at 33.
So he’s in familiar company in those categories and his seven interceptions a year ago raised his career total to nine, which has him nine behind all-time leader Brad Geer’s 16.
And back to the big plays. His 93-yard TD catch and dash against DuBois last year is the fifth-longest scoring play in team history. He also had a 76-yard TD reception from Jack Krug in 2020 and his 83-yard kick return on the season’s first play last year is tied for eighth on the team’s honor roll. His 76-yard punt return against Kane is the fourth-longest.
The TD against DuBois last year came on a short pass into the flat from quarterback Charlie Krug. Kunselman’s quarterback and head coach are still shaking their heads about that one.
“The DuBois game was tight, Charlie threw a short pass in the flat and he went 93 yards,” head coach Scott Park said. “The Kane game he misplayed a punt, picked up and returned it for a touchdown, so there are two off the top of my head. They’re tight games and it kind of broke it open. Brayden is just so shifty.”
Krug can’t wait to hook up some more this year with Kunselman, but he still marvels at their 93-yarder.
“He’s my number-one target and he makes a play, even like the one against DuBois on a quick out,” Krug said. “I watch it back on video once in a while and I’m like, ‘How did he even get out of that?’”
Kunselman intercepted three passes in the Raiders’ 35-7 win over Punxsutawney, returning one 60 yards for a touchdown.
Seven interceptions is tough to duplicate, but Kunselman knows that another good season doesn’t mean that number has to be equaled or bettered. But he’ll try.
“Even if I don’t get the seven interceptions like I’d love to do again, (defensive co-ordinator) Coach (Bill) Morrison still has plans for me to be a ball-hawk safety and make plays all over and cover the field,” Kunselman said. “Really, it’s just coming down to the fact that I have to do everything I can to help my team win.”
The Raiders were 7-4 a year ago and the plan is to contend again. They were knocked out of the Class 2A playoffs by Ridgway in the first round last year, so the goal is to get further. The Raiders weren’t picked to finish among the top three in the new Region 1, or Large School setup, with just Karns City, St. Marys and DuBois listed as the coaches’ top three finishers.
Kunselman thought the offseason got better as it went on and he’s geared up to prove at least one preseason prediction wrong.
“We started out slow, but we played good teams,” Kunselman said. “We got hard on ourselves and I expected more, but we kept improving throughout the whole offseason and I think we’re going to be a very special team this year. We weren’t on the list for the preseason coaches poll, so we have to take that to heart. We can’t let that go over our heads. The coaches don’t see us as a threat. We’re going to prove them all wrong.”