ST. MARYS — Brookville and DuBois Central Catholic converged at Elk County Catholic for a three-team track and field meet Tuesday afternoon.
On the scoreboard, the visiting Raiders swept the boys’ matchups — 115-35 over the Crusaders and 119-31 over the Cardinals. ECC topped DCC, 102-42.
For the girls, ECC swept Brookville, 82-68, and DCC, 78-70, while DCC downed the Lady Raiders, 89-61.
Overall, the Brookville boys won 12 of the 18 events. Brayden Ross was a double individual winner in the discus (129 feet, 5 1/2 inches) and shot put (39 feet, 8 inches).
Brayden Kunselman won the long jump (19 feet, 7 1/2 inches) and Hayden Freeman took the 200 dash (22.8) while the two combined with Jack Pete and Nick Shaffer to win the 4x100-meter relay in 43.9 seconds.
Jack Gill won the 400 dash (52.8) and ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay (3:54.6) with Ty Fiscus, Cody Sedor and Maddox Harmon. Fiscus added a win in the 3,200 run (11:07.3).
The Raiders’ other wins came from John Colgan in the triple jump (41 feet, 7 inches), Lucas Gaston in the pole vault (10 feet), Wyatt Lucas in the javelin (154 feet, 6 inches) and Ian Clowes in the 300 hurdles (45.5).
Elk County Catholic’s 4x800 relay won in 9:34.4 while Joe Toncich took the 110 hurdles (17.1). Ben Reynolds won the 100 dash (11.2) in a showdown with the Raiders’ Pete and Kunselman who finished 2-3. Khaleo Reed won the high jump (5 feet, 6 inches).
DCC’s lone boys’ win came from Michelangelo Piccirillo in the 1,600 run (4:52.7) and 800 (2:12.7). Aiden Grieneisen picked up three runner-up finishes in the shot put, discus and javelin.
In the girls’ meet, the Lady Crusaders won 10 events with Tori Newton doubling in the shot put (30 feet, 1 1/2 inches) and javelin (111 feet, 1 inch). Grace Neubert also doubled in the 1,600 run (5:31.9) and 800 (2:28.4). Also for ECC, Rachel Sloff won the long jump (15 feet, 2 inches), Chloe Benden won the pole vault (7 feet, 6 inches) and Madi Marzullo won the discus (81 feet, 11 inches). The Lady Crusaders also won the 4x800 relay (10:40).
Brookville took the 4x100 relay (53.4) with the foursome of Hannah Geer, Autumn Walter and Kaida Yoder with Geer finishing her triple day with wins in the 100 and 300 hurdles (16.4 and 50.2). Julie Monnoyer won the triple jump with a career-best mark of 34 feet, 9 inches and Casey Riley won the 400 dash (1:06.3).
DCC won the 4x400 relay (4:26.7) while Julie Sebring doubled individually in the 100 and 200 dashes (13.3 and 27.2). Faith Jacob won the high jump (5 feet) and finished second in the long jump.
All three teams will meet again at Saturday’s 21-team DeMans Team Sports Invitational in Brookville.