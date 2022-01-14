BRADFORD — Grinding out an always tough District 9 League win on the road at Bradford, the Brookville Raiders basketball team kept its perfect record intact in Friday night’s 44-25 win.
It’s 10-0 for the Raiders, who scored 35 of their 44 points in the second and fourth quarters. Their 17-5 second quarter gave them a 13-point halftime lead thanks to a buzzer-beater by Danny Lauer before the break.
From there, the Owls (6-6) did get within five points at 26-21 early in the fourth quarter, but that’s as close it got the rest of the way as the Raiders improved their league mark to 4-0 going into Monday’s league showdown at DuBois, weather-permitting of course.
The Raiders shakily dealt with Bradford’s aggressive zone defense at times, especially the first quarter, but the Owls couldn’t finish much of their opportunities against the Raiders defense.
“I thought Bradford played hard, all five, six or seven guys they used,” said Raiders head coach Dalton Park. “That’s what I told my guys before the game. I wanted people to see all of our guys playing hard and I didn’t the feeling we did that. I can say that about Bradford.”
Danny Lauer scored seven of his game-high 16 points in the second quarter while Clayton Cook added six of his 13 points in the second as well. Lauer’s buzzer-beating three put the Raiders up 22-9 at halftime.
“I still wasn’t feeling too good about the game because every time we’d build a lead, they’d close the gap and we just weren’t playing smooth,” Park said. “Maybe we can chalk it up to not playing for awhile and maybe having a little rust. It’s probably what we needed, a game like this before Saturday and hopefully we’ll be ready.”
Hunter Geer finished with nine points for the Raiders. Cam Austin led the Owls with 12 points.
The Raiders last played back on Jan. 6 in a 66-35 win over Punxsutawney. Their game with Vision Academy of Brooklyn, N.Y., was postponed on Tuesday with a makeup date set for Feb. 10.
The Raiders and Beavers did meet earlier this year in a non-league matchup in the DuBois Holiday Tournament final which the Raiders won 44-37.
Brookville’s junior varsity team stayed unbeaten with a 45-27 win as Jack Pete scored 10 points.
BROOKVILLE 44,
BRADFORD 25
Score By Quarters
Brookville 5 17 4 18 — 44
Bradford 4 5 7 9 — 25
Brookville—44
Danny Lauer 5 4-5 16, Clayton Cook 6 1-2 13, Hunter Geer 3 3-3 9, Ryan Geer 1 0-0 2, Griffin Ruhlman 1 0-0 2, Connor Marshall 1 0-0 2, Isaac Hetrick 0 0-0 0, Ian Pete 0 0-0 0, Noah Peterson 0 0-0 0, Jack Pete 0 0-0 0, Jamison Rhoades 0 0-0 0, Garner McMaster 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 8-10 44.
Bradford—25
Cam Austin 4 4-4 12, Dalton Dixon 2 0-0 4, Roulo 1 0-0 2, Ryan Ward 0 0-0 0, Lucas Johnson 1 1-2 3, Greg Tyler 0 0-0 0, Jake Franz 1 2-4 4. Totals: 9 7-10 25.
Three-pointers: Brookville 2 (Lauer 2).