BROOKVILLE — While the Brookville Raiders never relinquished the lead, things certainly weren’t easy in dealing with Elk County Catholic at home Friday night.
It usually never is against the Crusaders, who were the last team to beat the Raiders at home at the beginning of the 2019-20.
So it was a meaningful win for sure for the Raiders in their 56-50 win over the Crusaders Friday night. That ran Brookville’s home winning streak to 22 and it also snapped a 17-game losing streak to ECC dating back to the first of two meetings during the 2011-12 season.
“Every time they made a run, we answered and I was a little worried there, but we answered again,” said Raiders head coach Dalton Park, whose team ended a nine-game losing streak with a win at Ridgway Wednesday.
“I’d like to say I’m happy about the game,” he added. “The kids played hard and executed and shot well. That’s a tough team. They were solid, played defense and attacked the rim. We just had that one bad stretch of two, three minutes that just killed us.”
The Raiders (3-0) led by as many as 11 in the first half at 27-16, 28-18 at halftime and owned a 10-point lead twice in early in the third quarter, but the Crusaders (2-1) slowly climbed back into the game, cutting it to 37-31 by the end of the third.
In the fourth, an ECC 8-2 run capped by Charlie Breindel’s basket with 3:41 remaining cut the Raiders’ lead to 47-45.
The Raiders answered. Clayton Cook’s basket and then Griffin Ruhlman’s traditional three-point play off a rebounded missed free throw by Danny Lauer put the Raiders up 52-45 with 2:02 left.
“He went and got it and squeezed through two guys and that’s just him wanting the ball in a situation,” Park said.
Essentially, that secured things for the Raiders. Breindel, who scored all 11 of his points in the fourth, had a chance to complete a three-point play in the closing seconds but missed the free throw that kept the Raiders’ lead at 54-50 with 24.9 seconds left and Ian Pete set the final with a pair of freebies with 12.9 seconds left.
Pete was one of four Raiders in double-figure scoring with 10 points as was Cook with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Ruhlman and Lauer each scored 12 points.
The Raiders shot it well (19-for-39) despite not making a 3-point shot in seven attempts. They outrebounded the Crusaders, 31-23, and were a solid 18-for-24 from the foul line. Lauer converted on eight of nine attempts.
Luke Jansen paced the Crusaders with 18 points while Michael Jacobs finished with 13. ECC shot 39 percent (19-for-49) and was 10-for-13 from the foul line.
For Crusaders head coach Aaron Straub, it was all about the slow start at 6-0 out of the gate and playing catch-up from the first half. The Crusaders outscored the Raiders, 32-28, in the second half.
“I thought we played a lot better in the second half in terms of us elongating some possessions,” Straub said. “We didn’t do that in the first half. We had two quick threes that I was not very happy with. We weren’t strong and you need to move the defense if you’re going to get the ball to the hoop.
“In the second half, I thought we moved the defense and played a little bit stronger. That’s a really good Brookville team with some premier players. I thought we battled, but I was disappointed with the start. We weren’t really in tune with what we were trying to do.”
ECC hosts DuBois Monday. Brookville visits St. Marys Wednesday.
BROOKVILLE 56,
ELK CO. CATHOLIC 50
Score By Quarters
Elk Co. Catholic 11 7 13 19 — 50
Brookville 16 12 9 19 — 56
Elk Co. Catholic –50
Jordan Wasko 1 2-2 4, Luke Jansen 6 4-5 18, Michael Jacobs 6 1-2 13, Adam Straub 1 2-2 4, Charlie Briendel 5 1-2 11, James Fordadora 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 10-13 50.
Brookville –56
Ian Pete 3 4-6 10, Hunter Geer 3 2-2 8, Clayton Cook 4 2-4 10, Danny Lauer 2 8-9 12, Griffin Ruhlman 5 2-3 12, Noah Peterson 1 0-0 2, Connor Marshall 0 0-0 0, Garner McMaster 0 0-0 0, Ryan Geer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 18-24 56.
3-pointers: ECC (2 (Jansen 2).