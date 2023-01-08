EDINBORO — Getting a match-clinching pin from Tony Ceriani in the last bout at 139 pounds, the Brookville Raiders pulled out a 34-24 win at General McLane Friday night in a tri-meet that served as the host’s Takedown Cystic Fibrosis fund-raiser event.
Ceriani needed to avoid losing by at least a major decision to avoid a tie-breaker scenario if the score were tied, but he wound up pinning Christian Gillette in the third period to set the final score.
Ceriani’s heroics weren’t the only ones for the Raiders, who improved to 10-1. Gavin Hannah, Jackson Zimmerman and Baily Miller all won in the heavyweights.
The Lancers led 12-0 after three bouts before Easton Belfiore got the Raiders on the board at 172 pounds with a 15-5 major decisions over Ben Watkins.
Ranked No. 20 by pawpowerwrestling.com at 215 pounds, the Raiders’ Zimmerman took on Magnus Lloyd, the No. 7 189-pounder and won a 9-5 decision. The Raiders bumped Hannah up to 215 and he delivered with a big second-period pin of Ryan Dedrick, who is ranked No. 5 in the Northwest Region, to give the Raiders a 13-12 advantage.
Miller delivered a 1-0 decision at heavyweight over the Lancers’ returning state qualifier Wilson Spires, who isn’t ranked because of just returning from an injury. That gave the Raiders a 16-12 lead before they forfeited at 107 and 114 pounds.
Now down 24-16 with four bouts left and little margin for error, the Raiders ran the table with Jared Popson winning an 8-6 decision over Clay Kimmy at 121 in a matchup of regional ranked wrestlers at Nos. 5 and 7 respectively.
Owen Fleming won a 5-1 decision over Teige Berger at 127 and Cole Householder, ranked No. 3 in the state and No. 1 in the Northwest Region, gave the Raiders the lead for good with a second-period pin of Landon Harnett at 133, setting the stage for Ceriani.
The Raiders wrestle at the Mid-Winter Mayhem at Indiana University of Pa. this Friday and Saturday.
BROOKVILLE 34,
GENERAL MCLANE 24
145-Hudson Spires (G) dec. Brecken Cieleski (B), 7-5. (0-3).
152-Kyle Cousins (G) pinned Burke Fleming (B), 2:52. (0-9).
160-Chance Kimmy (G) dec. Coyha Brown (B), 2-1. (0-12).
172-Easton Belfiore (B) maj. dec. Ben Watkins (G), 15-5. (4-12).
189-Jackson Zimmerman (B dec. Magnus Lloyd (G), 9-5. (7-12).
215-Gavin Hannah (B) pinned Ryan Dedrick (G), 2:23. (13-12).
HWT-Baily Miller (B) dec. Wilson Spires (G), 1-0. (16-12).
107-Dom Snyder (G) won by forfeit. (16-18).
114-Bernie Kirely (G) won by forfeit. (16-24).
121-Jared Popson (B) dec. Clay Kimmy (G), 8-6. (19-24).
127-Owen Fleming (B) dec. Teige Berger (G), 5-1. (22-24).
133-Cole Householder (B) pinned Landon Harnett (G), 3:02. (28-24).
139-Tony Ceriani (B) pinned Christian Gillette (G), 5:17. (34-24).