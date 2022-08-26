Bradford;W, 36-6

at DuBois;W, 21-7

Punxsutawney;W, 35-7

at Central Clarion;W, 40-14

Karns City;L, 7-41

Moniteau;W, 39-6

at St. Marys;L, 19-14

at Kane;W, 42-15

Ridgway;L, 14-13

at Brockway;W, 42-28

at Ridgway**;L, 26-6

**District 9 Class 2A playoffs

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos