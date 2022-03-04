WINDBER — Ending Brookville’s three-year run to the top of the District 5/8/9 Class 3A Sub-Regional ladder, perhaps Chestnut Ridge’s memory wasn’t quite as short to forget losing to the Raiders in the past two finals.
Especially in last year’s loss on Brookville’s home floor where the visiting Lions watch a 10-point lead late in the third quarter evaporate in a 68-58 loss.
But Friday night at Windber High School, the Lions were in total control, forcing 28 Raiders turnovers in a 60-37 rout. Chestnut Ridge pushed the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock into motion when the Lions went over the 30-point margin at 50-19 with 1:35 left in the third quarter.
Unlike the last year, both the Lions and Raiders head to the PIAA playoffs. Wednesday, Chestnut Ridge (18-7) will host WPIAL fifth seed Washington while the Raiders (20-3) travel to WPIAL third seed Aliquippa.
“Yes, that really got us motivated,” admitted Lions head coach Don Ellis, alluding to his team getting a technical foul during a free throw situation that preceded the Raiders’ comeback. “We’ve been waiting all year to play this game. It was an unfortunate game last year, but it’s water under the bridge and we moved on … We were very motivated on the way we lost. It hurt, but it is what it is.”
The Raiders actually led 4-0 at the 4:39 mark of the first quarter before the Lions went on what turned out to be a decisive 12-0 run that ended with 1:30 left in the quarter. By halftime, the Lions extended to an 18-point lead at 32-14.
The tone was set as the Lions’ 1-2-2 zone press and half-court defensive pressure forced the Raiders into 16 first-half turnovers. They never got closer the rest of the way.
“The turnovers were the worst part of it, but the reason the turnovers were there was that we weren’t ready and we didn’t play hard,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “They played hard and it felt like they had 10 guys out there and were just everywhere. They were outhustling us for the 50/50 balls and it was 90/10 on rebounds and if they couldn’t get it, they’d knock it out of our hands.
“So we didn’t come prepared and they played really hard. We’d been off two weeks and maybe we got a little lax and didn’t see that speed. We didn’t execute the plays we were supposed to run and their defense kept us from thinking straight and and doing it, so we have some work to do. We definitely play more aggressively than that normally, and I don’t know why tonight. We let their aggressiveness take over and took over the game.”
Chestnut’s Christian Hinson was the game’s only double-figure scorer with 20 points on 8-for-14 shooting, including a hot 4-for-6 from the 3-point line.
Lions were 24-for-61 from the field while the Raiders took 29 less shots and were 12-for-32 as Ian Pete’s seven points led the team. Clayton Cook, Danny Lauer and Jack Pete each scored five points.
CHESTNUT RIDGE 60,
BROOKVILLE 37
Score By Quarters
Brookville 9 5 8 15 — 37
Chestnut Ridge 16 16 18 10 — 60
Brookville –37
Ian Pete 2 3-6 7, Hunter Geer 2 0-0 4, Clayton Cook 1 3-5 5, Danny Lauer 1 2-2 5, Griffin Ruhlman 1 0-0 2, Noah Peterson 0 0-0 0, Ryan Geer 1 0-0 2, Jack Pete 2 0-0 5, Jamison Rhoades 0 0-0 0, Garner McMaster 0 0-0 0, Connor Marshall 1 2-2 4, Isaac Hetrick 0 0-0 0, Charlie Krug 1 1-1 3, Jack Knapp 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 11-16 37.
Chestnut Ridge –60
Matt Whysong 3 1-2 7, Nate Whysong 4 1-1 9, Christian Hinson 8 0-0 20, Isaac Kauffman 1 2-2 5, Hayden Little 4 0-0 9, Braden Ickes 1 0-0 2, Noah Deremer 1 0-0 3, Chase Whysong 0 0-0 0, Gage Dunlap 1 0-0 2, Aidan Schuyler 1 0-0 3, Dylan Gibbner 0 0-0 0, Spencer Allison 0 0-0 0, Gavin Lazor 0 0-0 0, Justin Whysong 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 5-7 60.
3-pointers: Brookville 2 (J. Pete, Lauer), Chestnut Ridge 7 (Hinson 4, Kauffman, Little, Deremer).