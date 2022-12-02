BROOKVILLE — After battling for the Brookville Tip-Off Tournament title the last three times to start the season, the Brookville Raiders and Warren Dragons squared off in the first round Friday night and it was hot shooting that carried the visitors into today’s final.
Senior guard Parks Ordiway led the Dragons’ 3-point barrage by nailing six from downtown on nine tries, scoring 20 points and sparking his team to a 65-50 win over the Raiders, who beat the Dragons for the title last year, 64-58.
Today, the Dragons meet Union in the final at 7:30 p.m. The Knights beat Brockway, 64-34, in an earlier game Friday. The Raiders play the Rovers in the consolation game at 3:30 p.m.
The Dragons were 9-for-15 from three and shot 51 percent overall at 22-for-43. Brady Berdine and Tommy Nyquist scored 16 and 11 points respectively. Nyquist hit a three while Konnor Hoffman came off the bench to hit two triples in the first half.
“We didn’t go outside and put a hand up on their shots,” said Raiders head coach Dalton Park. “You know they’re good shooters and if we put a hand up, we can make them miss some. We have to contest every shot. I kept telling the guys we have to fight through the screens and play tough. I don’t think we played as physical as we should have.”
Park knew he had a stiff challenge from the Dragons, considering his Raiders lost eight seniors to graduation with a few players back from the regular playing rotation.
The Raiders led 6-1 to start the game before the Dragons led 14-12 by the end of the first quarter. Warren led the rest of the way, stretching their advantage to 38-25 by halftime thanks to a 24-13 second-quarter advantage. Ordiway nailed four of his three in the first half.
Warren’s lead got to as high as 17 in the third quarter after Nyquist’s three put the Dragons up 50-33 at the 2:41 mark, but the Raiders hung around and got it back to single digits at 54-45 on a Clayton Cook basket with 4:56 left in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Kellan Haines’ basket cut it back to 60-50 with 1:49 left, but the Raiders rain out of time. Junior guard Jack Pete led the Raiders with 17 points and seven rebounds, Cook finished with 10 points and nine rebounds while Haines scored 10 points off the bench. Zayden Jordan and Jacob Semeyn also scored their first varsity points with four and three points apiece.
“I would have liked to have pressed earlier, but I just wasn’t sure how much I could rely on that young group, but as far as expectations, they exceeded my expectations,” Park said. “Some of our starters were off a little bit tonight, but I was encouraged with the young kids.”
The Raiders shot 42 percent (21-for-50) from the floor and committed 22 turnovers while forcing 16 Warren turnovers.
In the other boys’ game Friday, Union led 30-18 at halftime then stretched its lead in the second half with a 34-16 advantage to push the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock into motion late in the game with a 30-point lead.
Alex Carlson was the lone Rovers player in double figures with 20 points. Aiden Grieneisen finished with seven points.
Union had just four players score points, led by Peyton Johnston’s 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the floor. Skyler Roxbury finished with 20 points and six rebounds while Zander Laughlin had 14 points, six rebounds, four steals and four assists. Dawson Camper wound up with nine points and 18 rebounds along with three blocks.