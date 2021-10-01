BROOKVILLE — Considering the Brookville Raiders were coming off their first loss where they gave up over 300 yards rushing and nearly 400 overall against Karns City, there was certainly an effort by the coaching staff to point at what was coming next.
Moniteau ran all over Bradford last week with a ridiculous 575 rushing yards in its first win of the season.
Stop the run, Raiders.
Mission accomplished.
Holding the Warriors scoreless until the final minutes of the game, the Raiders bounced back from their first loss with a 39-6 victory.
Of the Warriors’ 264 yards, 99 came on their final possession otherwise that would’ve put them under 100 yards rushing and receiving. Junior 230-pound fullback Matt Martino, who blitzed the Owls for 287 yards on 28 carries, was limited to just 15 yards on nine carries.
“That’s what we needed to do last week,” said Raiders head coach Scott Park, whose team improved to 5-1 going into next Friday’s game at St. Marys. “Instead, we were at the line of scrimmage against Karns City, and we worked on it all week. It was a different group of guys tonight and they showed up to play and it was pretty obvious that we played quite a bit on their side of the line tonight. I thought we stopped them pretty good.”
Of the Warriors’ 27 running plays, 14 went for two yards or less and the Warriors, not a passing team, was pressed even more into doing things they didn’t want to do as the Raiders slowly built a lead, 14-0 after the first quarter, 20-0 by halftime and 32-0 by the 4:56 mark of the fourth quarter.
The Raiders weren’t humming on offense, but they certainly made plays when necessary. Quarterback Charlie Krug threw completed 11 of 21 passes for 189 yards and four touchdowns against one interception. While he was held to minus-21 yards on five carries, he did also run for a 1-yard TD.
Krug hit Brayden Kunselman for two TDS of 36 and 23 yards with Kunselman finishing with four catches for 82 yards. Cooper Shall caught a 23-yard TD pass and Noah Peterson hauled in a 41-yarder for another first-half TD strike.
Three of Krug’s TD passes came on third down.
“We did make plays and last week we had some crucial drops in some crucial situations last week,” Park said. “This week, we made some catches and made some plays. Whatever the difference was this week, I just could sense that the kids were ready to go and we were ready play on their side of the ball tonight.”
The Raiders’ running game turned in a season-high 166-yard effort as Braiden Davis ran for 53 yards on 10 carries and Tate Lindermuth ran for 63 yards on 14 carries. Senior Joe Shields actually led the team in rushing, coming in late to score his first career TD on a 57-yard dash up the middle, finishing his night with 71 yards on four attempts.
Krug’s 41-yarder to Peterson on their second drive of the game got things started for the Raiders, who made it 14-0 before the end of the first quarter on Krug’s 23-yard TD pass to Shall. They made it 20-0 before halftime when Krug found Kunselman for their 36-yarder with 1:30 remaining.
The Raiders limited the Warriors to 78 yards and four first downs in the first half.
Moniteau’s second turnover of the game on the third play of the second half led to Raiders points as they used eight plays to go 34 yards with Krug plunging in for his 1-yarder. He helped keep the drive alive earlier on a nifty 11-yard scramble on third-and-six at the Moniteau 30.
The Raiders made it 32-0 when Krug found a crossing Kunselman for their 23-yarder with just five minutes left in the game. Moniteau broke their dry spell with Martino’s 7-yard TD run with 1:46 remaining.
Two plays later, Shields went on his 57-yard TD gallop to set the final with 53.5 seconds on the clock.
Moniteau ran out of time at the end, going 99 yards on four plays with the clock running out as Martino was pushed out at the 1-yard line on the game’s final play.
Quarterback David Dessicino, thanks to his 60-yard scramble on the last drive, finished with 103 yards on eight carries. Hunter Stalker, who ran for 175 yards against Bradford, finished with 13 yards on nine carries.