BROOKVILLE — Turning up the defensive heat, the Brookville Raiders kept their perfect record intact and pulled away for a 66-35 win over Punxsutawney Thursday night.
The Raiders (9-0) led 27-24 at halftime, struggling shooting the ball at 36 percent (9-for-25) while the Chucks hung around with some scrappy play that gave them a 24-23 lead with 2:14 left before halftime.
But in the second half, the Raiders forced 11 turnovers, limited the Chucks to 31 percent shooting (5-for-16) and outscored them 39-11 in the final two quarters to notch the District 9 League win that hiked that mark to 3-0.
“I think defensively, we picked it up a notch or two and played with more intensity,” said Raiders assistant coach Bud Baughman, who was running the team in place of a sick head coach Dalton Park. “Punxsutawney played a great half and made some shots and we didn’t make many. But in the second, we had more intensity.”
A 9-2 run to start the third put the Raiders up double figures for the first time at 36-26 on Danny Lauer’s basket at the 4:37 mark. Lauer capped the third with another basket with 14 seconds remaining to push the lead to 46-30.
Lauer led the Raiders with 14 points while Griffin Ruhlman turned in a double-double effort with 15 points and 12 rebounds. He was coming off a strong performance in Tuesday’s 69-67 win over Meadville with 24 points and 15 rebounds.
Ten different Raiders scored and all contributed to a scorching second half of shooting — 15-of-24 from the field with eight different players hitting a combined nine 3-pointers on 20 attempts for the game — with Ian Pete scoring eight points. Clayton Cook and Garner McMaster finished with seven points.
The Raiders outrebounded the Chucks (4-5), 30-18. Noah Weaver scored eight of his team-high 10 points in the first half. Gabe Kengersky and Donnie Neese each scored eight points.
The Raiders outscored the Chucks 20-5 in the fourth quarter, starting the quarter with a 14-3 run and the largest lead was the final score.
“We really haven’t put four quarters together all year, so that was my message to the team at the end of the game,” Baughman said. “We have to play with that intensity the whole game and not just a half.”
Next up for the Raiders at home next Tuesday is Vision Academy, a private school from Brooklyn, N.Y.
The Raiders’ junior varsity squad also stayed unbeaten with a 44-18 win at Jack Pete scored 16 points and Charlie Krug finished with six.
BROOKVILLE 66, PUNXSUTAWNEY 35
Score By Quarters
Punxsy 12 12 6 5 — 35
Brookville 13 14 19 20 — 66
Punxsutawney—35
Gabe Kengersky 3 0-0 8, Noah Weaver 3 3-3 10, Donnie Neese 4 0-0 8, Kyle Nesbitt 0 0-0 0, Ryen Heigley 1 0-0 2, Nick Johns 2 3-3 4, Mason Nesbitt 0 0-0 0, Cooper Hallman 0 0-0 0, Tysen Leasure 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 6-6 35.
Brookville—66
Ian Pete 3 2-3 8, Hunter Geer 0 0-0 0, Clayton Cook 3 0-0 7, Danny Lauer 4 5-8 15, Griffin Ruhlman 6 0-0 12, Ryan Geer 1 0-0 3, Noah Peterson 1 0-0 3, Connor Marshall 1 0-0 3, Garner McMaster 2 2-2 7, Noah Hetrick 0 0-0 0, Jack Pete 0 0-0 0, Jamison Rhoades 2 0-0 5, Riley Smith 0 0-0 0, Charlie Krug 1 0-0 3. Totals: 24 9-15 66.
Three-pointers: Punxsutawney 3 (Kengersky 2, Weaver), Brookville 9 (Cook, Lauer 2, R. Geer, Peterson, Marshall, McMaster, Rhoades, Krug).