NEW BETHLEHEM — With two Redbank Valley track and field records falling, the hosts wound up sweeping Brookville in a dual-meet matchup Thursday afternoon.
The Bulldogs won 81-68 while the Lady Bulldogs won a 76-64 decision.
The headline performances came from Lady Bulldogs freshman Mylee Harmon, who broke the school record in the high jump when she cleared 5 feet, 4 inches. It broke the mark of 5 feet, 3 inches that was established in 1995 and 2009.
Harmon also won the 200- and 400-meter dashes (26.87 and 1:01.9) while running a leg on the winning 4x400 relay that finished in 4:24.25.
The Bulldogs’ Aiden Ortz broke the boys’ record in the long jump, going 21 feet, 11 inches, topping a 2009 mark of 21 feet, 3 3/4 inches set by Doug Bish.
The Raiders got a sweep of the 800 run with Jack Gill winning in 2:05.14, followed by Calvin Doolittle and Garner McMaster who also ran district-qualifying times.
Other Raiders wins came from John Colgan in the triple jump, Cole Householder in the 1,600 run, Cooper Shall in the 400 dash, Kellan Haines in the 300 hurdles and the 4x400 relay of Gill, McMaster, Doolittle and Dan Turner.
The Lady Raiders got wins from Julie Monnoyer in the 100 hurdles and Morgan Monnoyer in the 100 dash. Those two combined with Kailin Bowser and Autumn Walter to win the 4x100 relay.
Laynee Sorbin won the triple jump, Ella Fiscus won the 1,600 run, Chloe Smith in the 3,200 run and Erika Doolittle in the 800 run to lead a sweep with Sadie Shofestall and Janelle Popson.
Brookville returns to Redbank Valley next Thursday for its annual invitational.