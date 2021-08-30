BROOKVILLE — Putting three players at 46 or better, the Brookville Raiders golf team topped visiting DuBois Central Catholic in a four-man match, 187-211, Monday afternoon at Pinecrest Country Club.
Raiders sophomore Killian Radel earned medalist honors with a 43 while Bryce Rafferty and Ian Pete carded a 44 and 46 respectively. Owen Caylor rounded out the team scoring with a 54 while Patrick Diedrich (57) and Jamison Rhoades (58) also played.
DCC got a 48 from Tristan Sedor. Nick Colby (51), Brendan Paisley (56) and Aiden Snowberger (56) also scored. Trent Miller (58) and Kyan Peck (59) also played.
Both teams are back in action Wednesday as Brookville hosts Brockway Wednesday and DCC goes to DuBois.
Brookville—187
Killian Radel 43, Bryce Rafferty 44, Ian Pete 46, Owen Caylor 54. Others: Patrick Diedrich 57, Jamison Rhoades 58.
DuBois Central Catholic—211
