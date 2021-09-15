BROOKVILLE — Scoring the first two and last two goals of the game, the Brookville Raiders soccer team notched its first win of the year in a 4-2 decision over visiting DuBois Central Catholic Wednesday afternoon.
A threatening afternoon weather forecast never did materialize, which was fine with the Raiders who improved to 1-4.
Garner McMaster scored two goals, including the game-sealer on a strong shot from 30 yards at the top of the box with 15:39 left in regulation.
Steven Plyler and McMaster scored in the first half for a 2-0 Raiders first-half lead.
But DuBois Central Catholic (2-2) scored twice in the first 4:14 of the second half to tie the game up. Andrey Bell scored off a Nathan Irwin throw-in and Colin Micknis tied it with an unassisted goal at the 35:46 mark.
But Brad Fiscus put the Raiders up for good a little over five minutes later at 3-2.
Luke McKinley assisted on two goals while Plyler and Logan Oakes added assists.
“All in all, it was a good team effort,” Raiders head coach Dave Reitz said. “They got caught and then they rallied and fought back and went back ahead.”
The Raiders visit Elk County Catholic tonight in Kersey following the girls’ opener at 5 p.m. starting at 7 p.m.
In Tuesday’s game for the Lady Raiders:
Port Allegany 2,
Brookville 1
At Port Allegany, the hosts got first-half goals from Alliyah Penick and Evin Stauffer and made it stand up in the win over the Lady Raiders.
Alayna Haight scored unassisted with two minutes left for the Lady Raiders to set the final score.
The Lady Raiders are back on the pitch today against Elk County Catholic in Kersey at 5 p.m.