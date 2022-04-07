DuBOIS — That’s two walk-offs in three games to start the season for the Brookville Raiders baseball team.
However, this one didn’t go the Raiders’ way on damp and cool afternoon at Showers Field against Elizabeth Forward.
After the Raiders walked two batters to load the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh, Raiders reliever Griffin Rulhan hit A.J. Wardropper with his first offering and gave the Warriors a 5-4 win.
The Raiders, who walked off a 10-9 win over Punxsutawney last Friday, fell to 1-2. They led 4-1 after two innings and couldn’t push another run across the plate despite putting at least one runner on base in every inning.
Raiders coach Chad Weaver was kicking himself for not trying to bunt up runners in the top of the seventh which ended with runners stranded at first and third.
“It boiled down to the seventh inning and this game is 100 percent on me,” Weaver said. “We had a chance with runners at first and second to move runners up and put ourselves in position and instead of going with the book and what I should have done, I went with my gut.
“We had a guy who had a really good batting practice and was seeing it well all week and I just thought that maybe we needed to break it open instead of squeaking a run through and hindsight being 20/20, I wish had it back but I can’t and that’s on me.”
Ruhlman walked and Carson Weaver was hit by a pitch to start the top of the seventh before Owen Caylor, instead of the Raiders trying to bunt, popped out in foul territory. Riley Smith grounded into a forceout before Pierson Ruhlman flew out to end the inning.
Isaiah Hart singled for the fourth time to start the Warriors bottom of the seventh and moved to second on a wild pitch before Mitchell Lacko’s grounder to second pushed Hart to third.
That situation led to the Raiders intentionally walking Kaden Faychak and Cameron Sebol to load the bases. Then on Ruhlman’s first pitch to Wardropper, it was all over.
The Raiders scored three times in the first inning as Geer doubled high off the left-center field fence, Jamison Rhoades singled him in and Hunter Roney doubled Rhoades to third. Rhoades beat a throw to the plate in Bryce Rafferty’s slow grounder to first base and Roney scored on Ruhlman’s double play groundout.
In the second, Riley Smith doubled with one out and scored when Geer reached on a two-out field error by the Warriors.
But that was it for the Raiders, who stranded 11 runners overall. Roney led off the fifth with a scorching triple off shortstop Hart’s glove and went clear to the left-center field fence. However, Roney was cut down at the plate trying to score on a drawn-up infield when Rafferty chopper a grounder to second.
The Raiders left runners at first and third in the fifth and first and second in the sixth before coming up empty again in the sixth.
Geer started for the Raiders and threw the first four innings, giving up five hits.
The Warriors (4-0) scored on Lacko’s one-out single in the first and Hart’s one-out single in the third before tying it at 4-4 with two runs off Geer in the fourth, the game-tying single coming from Nate Ratica with two outs.
The Raiders were able to turn two big inning-ending double plays to get out of trouble in the first inning with the bases loaded and the fifth inning with runners and first and second.
NOTES: A.J. Palmer threw the final four innings — two hits, four walks and a hit batter with one strikeout — to get the win for the Warriors. EF is a Class 4A school from the WPIAL coming off a 7-9 season that also included a win over the Raiders (13-8) in a two-day trip north that also included a 9-2 win over St. Marys. The Warriors are scheduled to face the Dutch tonight at Showers, weather-permitting. … Geer had three hits while Rhoades and Roney each had two hits for the Raiders. … The Raiders walked seven batters, three of them intentionally. The first one in the first inning was followed by the inning-ending double play. … Next up for the Raiders is a trip to St. Marys to play Elk County Catholic on Monday.
ELIZABETH FORWARD 5, BROOKVILLE 4
Score By Innings
Brookville 310 000 0 — 5
EF 101 200 1 — 4
Brookville –4
Hunter Geer 4120, Jamison Rhoades c 4121, Hunter Roney ss 4120, Bryce Rafferty 1b 4001, Griffin Ruhlman cf-p 2000, Carson Weaver lf 2010, Owen Caylor 3b 4000, Riley Smith 2b 2110, Pierson Ruhlman dh 4000, Kai Kaltenbaugh rf 0000. Totals: 31-4-8-3.
Elizabeth Forward –5
Nate Ratica 3221, Luke Alvarez c 4000, Isaiah Hart ss 4141, Mitchell Lacko dh 4011, Jason Rapasky rf 0000, Kaden Faychak p-lf 1000, Cameron Seabol 3b 2100, A.J. Wardropper 1b 1101, A.J. Palmer lf-p 1001, Charlie Nigut cf 2000. Totals: 23-5-7-5.
Errors: Brookville 2, Elizabeth Forward 2. LOB: Brookville 11, Elizabeth Forward 10. DP: Brookville 2, Elizabeth Forward 1. 2B: Geer, Roney, Smith. 3B: Roney. SAC: Palmer 2. SB: Geer, Ratica, Hart. HBP: Weaver (by Palmer), Wardropper 2 (by Geer, by Ruhlman), Nigut (by Ruhlman). IBB: Faychak 2, Seabol.
Pitching
Brookville: Geer 4 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 SO, 3 BB; Ruhlman 2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 SO, 4 BB.
Elizabeth Forward: Faychak 3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 SO, 0 BB; Palmer 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 4 BB.
Winning pitcher: Palmer. Losing pitcher: Ruhlman.