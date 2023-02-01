BROOKVILLE — Strong out of the gate, the Brookville Raiders basketball team blitzed visiting Redbank Valley early on and cruised to a 57-34 non-league win on Senior Night Wednesday.
The Raiders rolled to their 12th straight win and improved to 15-2. Despite the strong run, head coach Dalton Park was looking for more intensity off the opening tip. He got it.
After Redbank Valley’s Kieran Fricko’s 3-pointer cut it to 6-5 midway through the first quarter, the Raiders embarked on a 24-3 run that put them up 30-8 with 1:23 left in the first half after Connor Marshall’s basket.
“When it’s Senior Night, I don’t need to pump them up. They get pumped up on their own. I shouldn’t need to anyway, but they were,” Park said. “It showed in the way they played. Tonight, our guys played very well together. I can’t coach that all the time. It’s them wanting to play with each other and not being afraid to give the ball up to their teammates. I’m very happy with that. Hopefully we can keep building on it.”
Senior Clayton Cook and junior Jack Pete once again led the scoring parade that saw nine different players in the scoring column. Cook hit 7 of 11 shots and finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Pete sparked the first-half run with four steals in the half and wound up scoring 13 points with 10 rebounds. Kellen Haines scored nine points.
The Raiders forced 11 first-half turnovers and 16 overall, leading 32-12 after Cook’s putback just beat the halftime buzzer.
Cook put the Raiders up by as many as 21 at 36-15 at the 4:59 mark of the third before the Bulldogs got it back within 13 at 38-25 with Fricko’s basket with under two minutes to go in the third.
But that’s as close as it got as the Raiders built it up two 23 twice in the fourth, including the final score.
No Bulldog got into double-figure scoring with Mason Clouse scoring eight points and Breckin Minich coming off the bench to score eight as well. Cam Wagner’s basket at the 4:26 mark of the third was the Bulldogs’ first non 3-pointer they made in the game.
NOTES: The Raiders’ seniors honored were Cook, Connor Marshall, Noah Peterson and Isaac Hetrick. … The Bulldogs were 6-for-16 from the 3-point line and 5-for-21 from inside the arc, including 0-for-7 in the first quarter. They were playing without their top scorer, junior guard Owen Clouse who is out with an injury. … Brookville outrebounded Redbank Valley, 34-23, while shooting just over 50 percent from the field (25-for-49), finishing 2-for-8 from the 3-point line. … The Raiders host Punxsutawney Saturday with a 6 p.m. junior varsity start. … Redbank Valley (9-10) visits Karns City Friday. … Brookville won the JV game, 45-36. Zayden Jordan and Caleb Kornbau scored 13 and 11 points respectively.
BROOKVILLE 57, REDBANK VALLEY 34
Score By Quarters
Redbank Valley 5 7 13 9 — 34
Brookville 18 14 11 14 — 57
Redbank Valley –34
Braylon Wagner 2 0-0 5, Kieran Fricko 2 0-2 5, Mason Clouse 2 3-4 8, Cam Wagner 2 0-0 5, Aiden Ortz 0 0-0 0, Mathew Kozma 1 0-0 3, Broc Monrean 0 0-0 0, Rylan Rupp 0 0-0 0, Breckin Minich 2 3-3 8, Ty Carrier 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 6-9 34.
Brookville –57
Jack Pete 6 0-0 13, Connor Marshall 3 0-0 6, Clayton Cook 7 0-0 14, Noah Peterson 2 0-0 4, Isac Hetrick 2 0-0 4, Kellan Haines 3 2-3 6, Caleb Kornbau 0 0-0 0, Zayden Jordan 0 2-4 2, Carter Mackins 2 0-0 4, Jake Semeyn 0 1-2 1, Jesse Lucas 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Lucas 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 5-9 57.
3-pointers: Redbank Valley 6 (B. Wagner, Fricko, M. Clouse, C. Wagner, Kozma, Minich), Brookville 2 (Pete, Haines).