CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Turning in a strong third quarter on the road, the Brookville Raiders basketball team notched a 61-51 non-league win at Cambridge Springs Wednesday night.
The Raiders (19-2) wrap up the regular season with a District 9 League showdown at home with DuBois Friday with the winner taking the league championship.
Brookville led 26-24 at halftime, then outscored the Blue Devils (12-8), 19-10, in the third quarter to take a 45-34 lead into the fourth.
Griffin Ruhlman scored eight of his team-high 16 points in the third. Hunter Geer finished with 12 points while Danny Lauer and Clayton Cook scored nine and eight points respectively.
Parker Schmidt led the Blue Devils with 19 points on the strength of going 13-for-14 from the foul line. Nathan Held scored 12 points.