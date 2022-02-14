KARNS CITY — Griffin Ruhlman scored all of his 20 points in the second half, including eight in the fourth quarter to help the Brookville Raiders basketball team pull away for a 52-36 non-league win at Karns City Monday night.
The Raiders (18-2) led by a slim 33-29 margin going into the fourth quarter before outscoring the Gremlins (16-5) 19-7 in the final eight minutes as five other players scored in the quarter.
Danny Lauer finished with 11 points while Hunter Geer scored eight of his nine points in the second quarter.
Taite Beighley led the Gremlins with 18 points and was the lone player to reach double figures. The Gremlins’ other double-figure scorers going into the game, Luke Cramer and Micah Rupp, each finished with five points.
The Raiders visit Cambridge Springs in another non-league matchup Wednesday.