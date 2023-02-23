BROOKVILLE — Abortion and oral contraceptives were topics at the 26th Rally for Life held Sunday afternoon at The Heritage House in Brookville.
Judy Croxton welcomed the audience of nearly 50 adults and children, saying, “We are here to pray for all life, from conception to death, but every year abortion comes up. When the Supreme Court did away with Roe vs. Wade, everybody thought we didn’t have to pray anymore. That is wrong. We have to pray more, because each state has to make their own law now and some states have very strict abortion laws. Their people want more lenient laws. Every state is going to have problems.”
Sen. Cris Dush said, “We can’t take the overturn of Roe vs. Wade for granted, because there are people in the legislature pushing to make the law in the courts. Here in Pennsylvania they are trying to get the court to make a decision that abortion is a right. The rights are defined in the Constitution and only the people have the ability through the Constitution to establish what are rights.
“Don’t ever let people tell you that you don’t have the right to stand and pray,” Dush said “We do need your prayer down there, that we can stand and fight.”
Croxton talked about the overwhelming number of abortions performed worldwide. “That is heartbreaking,” she said. “Through Planned Parenthood, 383,400 abortions were performed last year.” She noted that the organization receives $633 million in government funding. “Why do we put up with our tax money going to pay for abortions?” she asked. “I think prayer is the only way we are going to get through this.”
Dr. James Holencik, who works in emergency medicine, spoke briefly about the effects of chemical abortions.
“Since COVID happened, people call their doctor and get a prescription called in. Fifty percent of the abortions in the United States are chemical abortions.” Holencik said he is concerned because there is no monitoring of side effects or complications of chemical abortions.
He also expressed his concerns about contraception and its side effects. “Statistics show that using oral contraceptive pills give a 40 percent increased risk of breast cancer when taking the pill one year before a pregnancy. If you take it five years or more before your first pregnancy, it’s an 80 percent increased risk,” he said. “Blood clots, strokes, heart attacks” are other side effects. “We have to pray daily.”
The program opened with Diane Marino singing the event’s theme song, “Creator God,” and an invocation by Pastor Ray Baker.
Offering prayers during the rally were:
- Jane McKillip, for the unborn child.
- Pastor David Blair, First Baptist Church, for unplanned pregnancy.
- Dr. James Holencik, emergency medicine physician, the medical profession.
- Dorothy Youngdahl, the mentally and physically handicapped.
- Diane Mohney, marriage and the family.
- Fred Park, retired principal and member of the Brookville Area School Board, for school children, teachers and administrators.
- Barbara Chestnut, for human trafficking.
- Dave Anderson, for elected officials.
- Greg Bazylak, attorney, for judges and lawyers, and military, police, firefighters and EMTs.
- Rick Youngdahl, I-80 chaplain, for military and police.
- Pastor Ray Baker, hospice chaplain, for the elderly, sick and terminally ill.
- Jean Hidinger, for the clergy.
The program was closed with the audience singing the Doxology.