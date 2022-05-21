SMITHMILL — Perry Kemp, of Ramey, made the biggest catch of the season — reeling in a man and kayak on May 2.
Kemp reacted when Jerry Mick, of Ramey, capsized in Janesville Lake. Using only a collapsible fishing rod with a wooden bobber, Kemp dragged the estimated 325-pound catch back toward shore.
Mick had been out on his fishing kayak. The trolling motor, which didn’t latch down, swung up. Mick fell into water estimated to be around 40 degrees. Using one arm, he hung onto the flipped watercraft.
“I remember the water being cold, and I can remember being helpless,” he said. “I tried to keep moving.”
The cold-water conditions impacted chances of successfully swimming back to shore, Mick said. The situation could’ve been worse if he hadn’t been wearing an inflatable life jacket.
“I wear it all the time when I’m out on the water,” Mick stated. “If that life jacket wouldn’t have been on, they would have been doing recovery, not rescue.”
About 50 feet away on shore, people were springing into action. Kemp noted two women waded into the water in attempts to reach Mick but had to turn around.
“I was worried. They didn’t have vests or anything,” Kemp said. “They couldn’t make it. It was too cold.”
With a man’s life in danger, Kemp did the only thing he could with the items he had. “That’s the only option I had,” he said. “I had nothing else to throw at him.”
Wind interfered with the first cast, and the plastic bobber slid off on the second. Kemp paused to attach a wooden bobber. “It was like two or three casts,” he said. “I got lucky. It went over top of his kayak, and it came down on the kayak. I took the pole and moved it to the right to bring the line to him. I said to him, ‘There’s the line.’ He reached out and got it.”
Mick wrapped the line around his arm. Kemp, keeping tension on the pole, slowly brought in Mick, yelling out encouragement along the way.
When Mick reached a shallower depth, the two women entered the water to help bring him to shore. Mick recalls his legs were numb.
Kemp made sure Mick knew his name, and those present, about 15, helped bring blankets. Emergency personnel also were at the scene.
The unique circumstances aided Kemp’s friendly fishing competition with a friend. “After (Mick) was in and I made sure he was OK, I came back here and looked at my buddy and went, ‘I win.’”
Mick and Kemp didn’t know each other before the event. Mick cannot remember much after capsizing, a feature he attributes to hypothermia caused by the cold water. Tracking down Kemp’s friend, Mick was able to reunite with his rescuer.
“I made a friend,” said Kemp. “I had to fish him in.”
Mick stresses the importance of always wearing a life jacket. When the worst occurs, there’s no guarantee one can get on a life jacket, even if stored nearby.
“What’s more comfortable: a life jacket or a casket, which is what (this) would’ve been? There’s no doubt in my mind where I was heading,” said Mick.
He also reminds people to ensure all gear is working properly and secure. “The trolling motor, it was my fault. I didn’t latch it down, and I should have double checked it,” Mick said. “Maybe it was meant as a learning tool for other people… Double check your stuff.”
Mick has explored paths for getting life saving devices, such as a ring flotation device, out in the area. This could help if something happens in the future, be it with capsized watercrafts or children falling into the water.
“I hope it never has to happen, but things do happen,” Mick said. “If I can do something to save somebody, I’m going to do it.”