BROCKWAY — Last season, the Johnsonburg softball team suffered a tough 1-0 defeat to Keystone in the District 9 class 2A semifinals.
The Rammettes were able to flip the script Wednesday at Brockway High School, picking up their own shutout victory in the D-9 semis with a 6-0 victory over Curwensville.
With the win, Johnsonburg advances to the D-9 class 2A Championship against Cranberry.
"There are not even words to explain (how it feels)," Johnsonburg head coach Gary Gerber said. "They worked hard. We stressed pitching and defense, and they showed it today.
"Everybody hustled. We got the hits when we needed them. Being smart on the base paths and making the plays."
Curwensville threatened to get on the board right off the bat as it put its first two batters on base in the top of the first.
Taylor Luzier drew a five-pitch walk off Johnsonburg pitcher Julie Peterson and Joslynne Freyer followed with a single on a two-strike offering.
But Peterson was able to get out of the jam by getting the next three Lady Tide batters to pop out in the infield.
The Lady Tide put the leadoff batter on base five times, including each of the first four innings, but was unable to push any of them across against Peterson, who scattered seven hits and walked two, while striking out six batters in the 88-pitch shutout.
"Not a ton of hard-hit balls," Gerber said. "Coming into the tournament her earned run average was 1.70. We knew she could pitch ... St. Marys, DuBois, she's pitched against all of them."
Curwensville, which had two on with no outs in both the first and third innings, stranded 10 baserunners in the game
"We just couldn't get the big, clutch hit when we needed it," Curwensville head coach Allen Leigey said. "That's what it boiled down to. When they got baserunners, they got the hit to get them in, and we just couldn't come up with that hit. That was the story of the game.
"I thought we played pretty well. We didn't have any errors. They just had a couple big hits in big situations and that's where the game was won."
Johnsonburg's first clutch hit came with two outs in the bottom of the first when Zoey Grunthaner singled to score Julia Jones, who got on base by drawing a one-out walk.
The Rammettes added a run in the second on a Jones sacrifice fly. She plated Peterson, who led off the inning with a double.
Johnsonburg was aided in the frame when an illegal pitch was called on Curwensville's Joslynne Freyer.
The first base umpire called the illegal pitch for what he said was crow-hopping. Johnsonburg's Natalie Dunworth lined out to Lady Tide shortstop Natalie Wischuck on the pitch for what would have been the second out of the inning,
Instead, she was able to get back in the batter's box and ended up drawing a walk and was followed by Jones' sac fly. Freyer was also called for an illegal pitch in the first inning that extended an at bat.
"I thought the two ticky-tack calls about the crow-hopping was enough to get in my pitcher's head," Leigey said. "It made her worry a little bit. And the way he explained it to me is that she was crow-hopping, but I didn't think it was.
"And that had her mentally messed up for a bit. We had to get her refocused. And I'm not saying that caused us to lose, because it was that we didn't get the big hit we needed. Johnsonburg was the better team. They were better than we were. But I thought that (crow-hop calls) was a hurdle that I didn't think we needed to have to worry about trying to get over."
Freyer came back out and enjoyed a 1-2-3 third inning and got the first two outs in the fourth, but Dunworth kept the frame alive with a triple to deep left field and scored two batters later on a Jenna Kasmierski RBI single.
The Rammettes went quietly in the fifth, but put three big insurance runs up in the sixth.
Peterson led off with a single, moved to second on a wild pitch and advanced to third on Maria Casilio's bunt single.
After Casilio took second uncontested, Dunworth grounded out to short, which plated Peterson to make it 4-0.
Jones followed with a triple to deep centerfield that scored Casilio.
After Kasmierski drew a walk, Johnsonburg put on a double steal. Kasmierski was thrown out at second, but Jones scored on the play to put the Rammettes ahead by a 6-0 count.
"You get them runners in scoring position you have to get them in whether it's a hit, putting it in play, a sacrifice fly, whatever," Gerber said. "Do whatever you can to get that runner in."
Curwensville got a two-out single from Shyanne Rudy in the bottom of the seventh, but Peterson ended it when she got MacKenzie Wall to pop out to second baseman Casilio in shallow right field.
Freyer led the Lady Tide with two hits. Taylor Luzier and Teagan Harzinski each had a single and a walk.
Peterson had two hits and scored two runs for the Rammettes. Jones scored two runs and added two RBIs.
Johnsonburg plays Cranberry Monday for the District 9 class 2A Championship as part of the Memorial Day tripleheader at Heindl Field. The schedule for the day has not yet been released.
"At the beginning of the year I think you kind of try to find yourselves and you want to be hitting your stride when you hit the playoffs, and I think that's exactly where we're at right now," Gerber said.