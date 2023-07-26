Randall L. Keen, 67, of Fairmount City, passed away early Monday morning, July 24, 2023 at his home, following an extended illness.
Born April 19, 1956 in Springfield, Mo., he was the son of Charles W. Keen and Charlene (Agee) Bowman.
He married Laura L. (McGarrity) Keenon on June 30, 1979. She survives.
Additional survivors include his mother, Charlene Bowman of Springfield, Mo.; two sons, Randall Scott Keen of Indiana and Chad Keen and his wife, Lyndsey, of New Bethlehem; two grandchildren, Kalon and Ivy Keen; and five sisters, Pam Foster, Nancy Sullivan, Kathy Kimberling, Sammi Hernandez and Wendy Keen.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Randy worked for InVision Human Services.
He enjoyed hunting, riding his four-wheeler, plowing snow for the neighborhood on his tractor and vacationing at the Outer Banks.
Randy was an avid Steelers fan and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
At Randy’s request, there will be no services.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.