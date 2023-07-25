Rebecca Louise Smith, 58, of New Bethlehem, passed away early Saturday morning, July 22, 2023 at her home, following an extended illness.
Born June 12, 1965 in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Florence W. (McQuison) Chambers and Donald L. “Buck” Perry.
Survivors include her longtime companion, Lewis Bish Jr. of New Bethlehem; four children, Alicia S. Smith of Meadville, Debra C. Smith of Fairmount City, Joann E. Smith of New Bethlehem and John A. Smith of Oak Ridge; 12 grandchildren, Emily Little, Matthew Livingston, Hal Coudriet, Elizabeth Coudriet, Morgan Coudriet Jr., Macey Lee, Cameron Lee, Hayden Lee, Aleah Kunselman, Keagan Kunselman, Landen Kunselman and Caiden Smith; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Christina Cain of Ohio, and Holly Huff of Dempseytown; and a brother, Lowell Chambers of Meadville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Pamela Trauterman; and one grandchild.
At the request of the family, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.