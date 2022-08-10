(The Center Square) – Rare earth elements can be crucial for national security and economic production – and producing them may also provide an environmental boom in certain cases.
A House Republican Policy Committee hearing on Pennsylvania’s “Emerging Critical Mineral and Rare Earth Element Industry” focused on America’s reliance on foreign countries for producing and processing these elements for industrial use.
“The only way to break this foreign reliance is to build a robust, domestic supply chain,” said Sarma Pisupati, a professor of energy and mineral engineering at Penn State University.
Seventeen elements are considered rare earth elements, Pisupati noted, and are defined by their chemical behavior. Critical elements are defined by the U.S. Geological Survey and are considered important for economic development and the industrial demand for them. The Department of the Interior considers about 50 elements as critical.
Those elements matter because they are critical for industrial supply chains (such as for electric vehicles) and some national security uses. The global leader for those elements and critical minerals, however, is China.
“China has been the dominant supplier of REEs since 1988, providing 95% of the global REE market in 2011,” according to the National Energy Technology Laboratory.
That domination continues.
“The U.S. now imports 80% of its REE demand directly from China, with portions of the remainder indirectly sourced from China through other countries,” the NETL noted. “For 31 of the 35 CMs, the U.S. imports more than half of its annual consumption. The U.S. has no domestic production for 14 CMs and is completely dependent on imports to supply its demand.”
Pennsylvania has an opportunity to lessen that reliance, however, while cleaning up some waterways: recovering critical elements from abandoned mine drainage.
“We need to explore secondary resources, including industry byproducts such as coal mining waste from abandoned coal mines, refuse piles, fly ash from coal-burning power plants,” Pisupati said. “Pennsylvania is rich in these resources. Locked inside this waste are significant quantities of rare earth elements and other critical minerals.”