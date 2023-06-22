Dear Doctor: My son plays football. They have already started practicing for the next season. On a hot day recently, he came home after practice and didn’t look right to me. It was a humid and sunny day and they had practiced for several hours outside. He said a lot of his friends felt bad, a few players stopped because they were vomiting. My son was not vomiting, but he was complaining of muscle cramps, and just seemed more tired than usual. I gave him some Gatorade to drink and he sipped on it, but ultimately what worried me was when he came out of the bathroom and told me that his urine was a strange dark color. I thought that taking him to the ER made sense as I thought that maybe he needed more fluids. We were shocked to learn that his kidneys were barely functioning based on his lab work. He was admitted and given large amounts of IV fluids and diagnosed with a disorder of muscle breakdown. After an overnight stay, his blood work improved some. He was able to go home and we now have an appointment scheduled with a kidney specialist. He seems like he is doing ok. The pediatrician is helping to keep track of his blood work. He is allowed to go back to football practice, but I am nervous about this happening again. I’m especially concerned about the possibility that this means long term kidney damage. My son is concerned about this being the end of football for him. What are your thoughts on this?
- Dark Urine in Dubois.
Dear Dark Urine: Rhabdomyolysis (or “Rhabdo” for short) is an uncommon condition where damaged muscles break down rapidly and the contents of muscle cells leak into the bloodstream. If these byproducts of muscle breakdown accumulate in large amounts rapidly, it can actually damage the kidneys which are the organs responsible for filtering your blood and releasing the waste in the urine. If the kidneys can’t get rid of these products fast enough, it can lead to kidney damage, kidney failure, changes in electrolyte levels (things like potassium,and calcium which are crucial for proper cell function around the body), high blood acid levels, blood clots and even death. Rhabdo can range from mild symptoms to severe symptoms and can be life threatening if not recognized and treated.
The classic symptoms of rhabdo are things that your son experienced. Muscle cramps or pain, muscle weakness and dark urine are the most common symptoms. Some other symptoms include swollen or tender muscles, dehydration, a decrease in urination, and feeling nauseous.
Your son was doing a high intensity workout in the hot summer sun. This kind of strenuous activity and severe dehydration are the most common ways to get rhabdo. Other causes can include long periods of no activity, some medications, severe burns, electrocution, and injury involving getting crushed. Some drugs like heroin, cocaine, LSD, and alcohol make your muscles deteriorate faster which leads to rhabdo. Genetic conditions like Duchenne muscular dystrophy can put people at greater risk for rhabdo as well.
Anybody can get rhabdo. However, people who do more athletic sports and intense physical activity have a higher chance. For example, someone in the military, especially if they are in an intense boot camp. Another example is a firefighter working in a very hot environment for a long time. However, rhabdo can occur from excessive inactivity, where there is no muscle use for a long time, especially in older patients.
Treatments for rhabdo include plenty of fluids, often administered intravenously at the hospital. In some cases, dialysis must be performed to remove the toxic byproducts from the blood.
Thankfully, it sounds like your son had a mild course of this rare condition. It is wise to get an evaluation with the specialist to understand if there is any underlying condition that may have predisposed him to this. Regular follow up with your pediatrician to monitor kidney function until it is normal, and then periodically after that makes sense too. Moving forward, staying well hydrated during football (or any strenuous exercise) will be important for him, and avoiding practice if he is not feeling well makes sense too. You were smart to bring him to the hospital when things did not seem quite right and that probably helped him to get the treatment he needed quickly. Work with his doctors on this, but chances are that once he is fully healed, he will be right back to playing as usual. Thanks for the question and good luck this season!
Sonia Parekh
Dr. Parag Parekh
Dr. Purvi Parekh
q q q