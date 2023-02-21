CLARION – Members of every PennWest Clarion University Golden Eagles athletics program gathered in Gemmell multipurpose room Jan. 26 for the Bob Carlson Scholar-Athlete Luncheon with a greater proportion of student-athletes than ever before earning recognition.
All told, there were 251 names — 66 percent of the student-athlete population on campus — on this year’s Clarion scholar-athlete list. The latter number represents the highest percentage of scholar-athletes in the 29-year history of the scholar-athlete luncheon.
Among those recognized were:
- Alexander Eric Blake of Clarion, a nutrition and fitness major (wrestling).
- Trevor Elfvin of Clarion, a business admininstration major (wrestling).
- Autumn R. Pettinato of Clarion, a nursing major (cross country, track and field).
- Abigail Kathleen Selfridge of Clarion, a biology major (volleyball).
- Hayden Andrew Siegel of Clarion, a
- secondary education, social studies major (men’s golf).
- Alyssa Renee Stitt of East Brady, a criminal justice administration major (softball).
- Ethan Jacob Wiant of Oak Ridge, a nutrition and fitness major (wrestling).
- Tara L. Hinderliter of Seminole, a psychology major (women’s basketball).
- Dominika S. Logue of Sligo, a biology major (women’s basketball).
- James Scott Gunning of Strattanville, a business major (football).
To earn scholar-athlete status for the year, a student-athlete must have either achieved a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or higher or recorded two consecutive semesters of a 3.2 grade point average or higher in the spring and fall terms of 2022.
Freshmen and new transfer students who achieved a 3.2 grade point average or higher in the fall term of 2022 also qualified.