(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Department of State has ordered an automatic recount for the four-way Commonwealth Court race.
Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid said although Republican candidate Stacy Wallace secured one of the open seats with 26.6% of the vote, the 0.33 percentage point spread between Democrat Lori Dumas and Republican Drew Crompton makes the second seat too close to call.
State law requires an automatic recount when there’s less than a half percentage point between two candidates. Crompton had the lead on Election Day, but processing of mail-in ballots over the following week saw Dumas overtake him by just under 17,000 votes.
The department said the recount will cost $1.3 million and begin Wednesday, with a completion deadline of noon Nov. 23.