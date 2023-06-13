NEW BETHLEHEM – The New Bethlehem Masonic Lodge will sponsor a Red Cross Blood Drive on Friday, June 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church.
The church is located at 234 Penn Street in New Bethlehem.
