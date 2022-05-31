NEW BETHLEHEM – Redbank Valley High School graduate Tyler Ruby will be the guest speaker at the June 15 commencement for the Class of 2022 at Redbank.
Ruby grew up in the Redbank Valley area following his parents’ service in the U.S. Air Force. He graduated from Redbank in 2011 and attended the University of Pittsburgh, graduating from the College of Business Administration in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in finance, and from the Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
While at Pitt, Ruby served on the leadership committee of the finance club, wrote research published in “The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery,” and competed on the club basketball team.
Following graduation, Ruby began his career in the insurance and financial services field with New York Life, where he holds Series 7, 65 and 63 Securities Licenses.
As a financial advisor, Ruby works closely with high-net worth individuals, business owners, retirees and families, helping them to prepare for their financial futures.
Ruby was honored as a member of the New York Life Executive Council from 2016 to 2022. In 2021, he launched his own practice, Ruby Financial Group, achieved Court of the Table membership in the Million Dollar Round Table, and qualified for New York Life’s President’s Council.
Outside of the office, Ruby enjoys his involvement in several non-profit organizations, his hometown community and his church. He and his wife, Parker, reside in Wexford with their dog, Tucker.