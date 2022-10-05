NEW BETHLEHEM – Redbank Valley School Board members held a brief special meeting Tuesday evening to accept the resignation of a longtime board member, and to fill the vacancy on the nine-person board.
Longtime school board member Dee Bell resigned from the position effective Sept. 26.
Board president Bill Reddinger said that Bell’s resignation letter did not provide a reason for him stepping down. Bell was not at Tuesday’s special meeting.
He represented Redbank’s Region II, which includes New Bethlehem Borough, Porter Township and the Oak Hall portion of Monroe Township.
Reddinger then said that former board member Darren Bain, who lost a reelection bid last November, was interested and willing to finish out Bell’s term.
While the motion to appoint Bain passed with seven affirmative votes, member Heidi Byers abstained from the vote, noting that she was “not comfortable” with the procedure the board used to select the new member.
Officials noted that Bell’s term would have expired at the end of next year, so Bain will serve through November 2023. It was also noted that the board will have five positions up for election next year.
Following the special meeting, the board held a work session in preparation for next Tuesday’s regular meeting.
While no action can be taken at work sessions, a portion of Tuesday’s discussion centered on support staff salaries, and a number of job vacancies the district has had trouble filling.
Superintendent Dr. Amy Rupp said that she has been looking at what Redbank pays its support staff members — including custodial and secretarial staff, cafeteria workers and classroom paraprofessionals — compared with other nearby school districts, and the need to boost pay.
“We are by far the lowest in every category except cafeteria,” she said, adding that the disparity was especially stark when it came to nurse aid positions. “We were kind of the laughing stock of social media.”
Rupp suggested developing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the support staff union to boost pay levels for the next year.
She said that by raising hourly salaries by 25 percent, it wouldn’t “totally close the gap,” but would make the pay “more palatable.”
Board member Jason Barnett took exception to the discussion, stating that he felt that since it involved collective bargaining negotiations, it should have taken place in a closed door executive session, not a public forum.
He questioned Rupp on how the matter became an agenda item before the school board had a chance to discuss it privately.
Noting that there was an immediate need to fill staff positions, Rupp said she felt the matter was not a formal negotiation, but a temporary solution to try to attract and maintain employees.
“We need to get folks in,” she said. “We’re just trying to come up with something that’s fair.”
Barnett said that by discussing the salary discrepancies openly, “It puts mustard on all our faces.”
Rupp said that the issue could be scrapped if that was what the board wished. Barnett said the matter should be tabled until the board could discuss it in executive session.
The board also talked about the district’s budget timeline, noting that the state-approved property tax increase index for the 2023-2024 school year has been set at 6.1 percent.
Members seemed to be in consensus that they had no intention of raising taxes above the index, and therefor could adopt a resolution as early as next week to notify the state of their decision.
“I’m absolutely committed to keeping the budget balanced,” Barnett said, noting he saw no need to pursue anything above the state index.
“We’ve raised taxes quite a bit in the last three years,” member Dr. John Kimmel added. “People can’t take much more.”
Officials noted that approval of a taxing resolution would be added to the agenda for next week’s meeting.