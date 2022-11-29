NEW BETHLEHEM – With a flurry of chamber holiday events on tap for this weekend in New Bethlehem, members of the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce looked ahead to 2023 at their most recent board meeting.
Chamber president Gennie Gerow said that the group’s annual membership dinner will be held Saturday, March 4, at Trinity Hall in Alcola.
She also suggested that in place of the chamber’s annual Christmas season social, the group might look into hosting a country music dance early in the new year.
“We need something different,” she told the board members at the Nov. 21 meeting.
She said that the possible BYOB event would be geared toward an adult audience, and feature a country music band.
While no decision was made on the matter, members suggested holding the event later in the spring so that winter weather would not be a factor.
The board also looked into the summer months, noting that decisions would need to be made early in 2023 regarding the chamber’s longstanding Customer Appreciation Day, which has traditionally been held the last Friday in June.
Gerow said that with longtime organizer Laura Neiswonger stepping aside from the event, the chamber would either need to find someone else to take over the leadership role for Customer Appreciation Day, or the group would need to make other changes.
If the event is to continue, she added, a new base of operations would be needed for the registration table and Chinese auction displays.
Also looking to next summer, newly appointed chamber board member Corey Botelho volunteered to be chairman of the chamber’s Freedom Fest, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 1.
Noting a need to “switch things up,” Botelho suggested scaling back the previously full-day event, to focus on the later afternoon and evening leading up to the Independence Day fireworks display.
With an emphasis on “freedom,” among the ideas Botelho proposed were inviting military units and recruiters, along with local first responders, to showcase military vehicles, fire trucks, ambulances and police cars.
He also said he wanted to invite freedom-related groups to participate in the event, including churches, political organizations, veterans groups, free speech advocates and Second Amendment supporters.
Gerow suggested trying to find a band to perform in the evening whose members were military veterans.
Botelho said that he envisioned a 21-gun salute to start off the fireworks show at the end of the night.
While nothing official was approved, the board gave the green-light to Botelho to start planning for the event.
And looking even farther into the new year, Gerow said that for next Halloween, she’d like to see the return of a costume parade for children in town. With the pandemic limiting events the past several years, the chamber’s annual parade and costume judging was curtailed.
She said that the group would look into returning the parade to Redbank Valley High School. Or if that is not possible, she said the event could be held along Water Street or at another location in New Bethlehem.