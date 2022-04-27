ALCOLA – “Everybody loves him,” retired District Judge Dan George said of his successor, District Judge Jeffrey Miller, who was presented with the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year Award Saturday evening.
Miller received the award during the chamber’s annual membership dinner at Trinity Hall in Alcola, alongside fellow award recipients: Scott and Missy Shirey of M&S Meats which was named Business of the Year; Fred Anderson who received the chamber’s Lifetime Achievement Award; and the New Bethlehem, Hawthorn and Distant fire companies that shared the Good Neighbor Award.
In honoring Miller as this year’s top citizen, George said he first got to know the current district judge in the early 1980s while campaigning for office. He said the two became friends over the years, and Miller became his analytics expert while they were coaching varsity baseball at Union in the 1990s.
“He became a pal to the players,” George said.
Now in his third term as district judge, Miller over the years took on other community roles. In addition to being the current voice of the Clarion County Fair, George said that Miller got into announcing first at Union High School football games, followed by announcing duties for Redbank Valley soccer, baseball and softball, and even with local Little League games.
“He developed into quite a citizen of the community,” George said.
Before being elected as district judge, Miller served as a constable as well.
George said he has known many district judges over the years, but none like the guy everyone in the area knows as “Zelmo.”
“There’s no one that I’ve found that has a deeper, personal, caring relationship with the people than Mr. Jeffrey Miller,” George said, noting that Miller works so well with everyone, especially kids. “Your Citizen of the Year is about as friendly of a guy [as you can find] and a great asset to the community.”
In accepting his award, Miller said he has enjoyed being involved with the local youth sporting programs and elsewhere in the community.
“Those who have children I’ve been around, a special thank you to you,” Miller said. “They’re great kids because they have been raised right.
“We still have moral values in Western Pennsylvania and we pass them on,” he continued. “People still care — They care about family, they care about friends, they care about community.”
Miller also credited the staff at his New Bethlehem courtroom for their work.
“Thank you — that is who runs the office; that is why I’m in a good mood most of the days,” he said.
Business Of The Year
Chamber vice president Gennie Gerow presented the Business of the Year Award to Scott and Missy Shirey of M&S Meats of Fairmount City.
The Shireys opened their business in 1998, but would soon experience tragedy.
“They were off to a good start with their business when disaster struck,” Gerow said, explaining that a fire in 1999 destroyed the business and their home. “The Shireys began the long, hard process of rebuilding and starting over.”
In the months ahead, a new and larger store opened along Route 28 just outside of New Bethlehem.
“Since then, Shirey’s M&S Meats has become a landmark business in the Redbank Valley,” Gerow said, noting that the store’s meats and cheeses have become very popular throughout the region as M&S Meats has become a “must stop along the trail from Pittsburgh to the weekend camp country.”
Scott Shirey, who was surprised by the award, thanked the community for its support.
“We have had a rough road, [but] we’ve made it,” he said. “We’ve been through a lot.”
He noted that his daughter will be branching out with her own spa business soon in Sherman Heights.
Lifetime Achievement
While New Bethlehem’s Fred Anderson is fairly well known in the local area after spending decades volunteering for the local food bank, his church and other causes; many more people know Anderson through his alter ego of Fleebus the Clown.
Anderson was nominated for the lifetime award by the Redbank Valley Historical Society, with member Deb Huffman noting that Anderson was a founding member of the New Bethlehem Jaycees, a past member of the Redbank Valley School Board and the Cottage Hill Water Authority, member of the historical society and Redbank Valley Garden Keepers, and longtime volunteer with the Redbank Valley Church Association Food Pantry and at St. Charles Catholic Church.
And, for 35-plus years, Anderson has brought smiles to the faces of children at many local parades as Fleebus, along with his invisible dog, Killer.
Fred’s son, Tom Anderson, said that the 86-year-old award winner moved from Clearfield to the Redbank Valley in 1961, marrying his wife, Sandy, in 1964. Over the years, he worked for PennDOT and Shirey Overhead Doors, but spent the bulk of his career as general manager of the brick plant in St. Charles.
“He always worked a full day,” Tom Anderson said, noting that his father also spent time as superintendent of the Schenley Works in Freeport.
But it was as Fleebus that the normally “conservative, straight-laced” Anderson would shine.
“Everyone here has encountered his alter ego, Fleebus,” daughter Erin Schuetz said in presenting the award. She said he got his costumed start in the late 1960s as the Easter Bunny, and then joined a clown group within the Jaycees in the 1970s. “Fleebus really emerged in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s.”
He has been a long-time participant in the Clarion Autumn Leaf Festival parade, as well as the New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival parade and Kellersburg’s Labor Day parade. Schuetz said he has also taken part in parades in Clearfield, Brockway and other locations through the years.
“Dad likes the parade circuit, especially in the fall,” she said, describing her father as a “rebel” after his role the 2016 “scandal”at the Autumn Leaf Festival after clowns were to be banned due to online hysteria over scary clowns.
Schuetz said her father also taught her and many others about the importance of community service, being so involved in the community that his grandson thought he worked for the food pantry. She also noted that Fred Anderson had donated so much blood throughout the years that many people “carry a little bit of Fleebus with them.”
“A lot of people think success is about money,” she said. “For my Dad, success has been making a lifetime impact on this community.”
Anderson said he was overwhelmed by the award, joking that while the kids love Fleebus, its the older folks who think he’s the weird guy.
“It’s something I look forward to,” he said of the parades.
Good Neighbor Awards
The New Bethlehem Fire Co., Distant Fire Department and Hawthorn Fire Department were all presented with the chamber’s Good Neighbor Award.
Chamber member and New Bethlehem Mayor Gordon Barrows presented the awards to the three fire companies “for their volunteer service and unwavering commitment to the New Bethlehem area and the Redbank Valley community.”
He said the departments not only saved lives, but served the area in many ways, including with family-friendly events and their support of local schools, churches and businesses.
Ed Goth accepted the award on behalf of the New Bethlehem Fire Co., Ken Burkett accepted for the Hawthorn Fire Department, and Brody Toy and Brian Mann accepted for the Distant Fire Department.