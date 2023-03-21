NEW BETHLEHEM – Having reduced the size of its board of directors over the last year in order to be able to have a quorum at meetings, Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce officials this week said they will be making a push this year to grow the group’s leadership again.
At their meeting on Monday afternoon, chamber members discussed the need to beef up the board from its current seven-member makeup.
“We definitely need more board members,” Gordon Barrows said, noting he’d like to see the board expand to at least nine members, and even get back to the 13-member board that the chamber utilized for many years.
Chamber president Gennie Gerow said that the board discussed the need for more board members at a recent work session, brainstorming on how to recruit more people to take on a leadership role with the chamber.
“It’s nice to have a diverse board,” Barrows said, explaining that a mixture of people from all kinds of businesses, including white- and blue-collar jobs, is beneficial for the chamber. “It’s really nice to have that creative mix.”
He suggested that each of the chamber’s current members come back to next month’s meeting with a suggestion of a possible new board member.
Gerow said that anyone willing to join the board needs to be committed to attending meetings; otherwise, without a quorum, the board can’t take action.
“You’ve got to come to meetings and be involved, and come to our events,” she said.
Barrows later said that anyone interested in joining the chamber board should submit a letter of interest to the organization.
Also at their meeting this week, members turned the spotlight on the group’s annual Freedom Fest, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 1, in Gumtown Park.
In addition to the Independence Day fireworks display, the event will feature a touch-a-truck event, vendors, music and a veterans’ salute involving local American Legion members.
Festivities will get underway in the park at 4 p.m. and conclude with the fireworks at dusk.
Gerow said the American Legion post in New Bethlehem has signed on to take part, and that the chamber will operate a food and merchandise booth at the park.
As for the touch-a-truck, officials said local police and fire companies will be involved, and other groups and businesses are being contacted about taking part.
Gerow said she has talked with the Leatherwood Band about providing the evening’s musical entertainment leading up to the fireworks.
“It’s starting to shape up to be a full afternoon and evening,” she said.
Gerow also noted that once the chamber firms up its plans for Freedom Fest over the next month, it will be time to “really dive into” planning for the Peanut Butter Festival, which is scheduled for Sept. 15-17.
Other Business
• The chamber is working to start a Member of the Month promotion, with an article and photo featured on the chamber’s Facebook page and in The Leader-Vindicator. Board member John Gerow said he would start work on the project soon.
• Gennie Gerow said the chamber will be involved in the July 8 Redbank Valley High School Reunion of a Lifetime, being held at Redbank Valley Municipal Park. The chamber will set up a booth at the event, with chamber event information, merchandise and drinks.