NEW BETHLEHEM – More than 70 area residents filed into the Redbank History Center along Broad Street in New Bethlehem on Monday evening where they were taken on a railroad trip back in time.
Redbank Valley Historical Society members and guest artists took the attendees on an imaginary 110-mile sentimental journey on the former Pennsylvania Railroad’s Low Grade division. To enhance the experience, society members decked out the former Northwest Bank to resemble an old-time passenger train car.
Don Shilling, the main presenter, master of ceremonies and virtual train engineer, dressed the part. He delivered a running commentary about the sites and stops as they would have appeared in the 1940s. To accompany his story, a series of period photographs appeared on the projector screen beside him.
“The Allegheny Low Grade Railroad came to the Redbank Valley in 1873,” he said of the upcoming 150th anniversary. “The Allegheny Valley Low Grade Railroad was bought out subsequently by the PRR. It was called the Low Grade because the trains did not have to climb steep hills as they did elsewhere in the state.”
As the imaginary train made its way to Lawsonham, the Long Point and Climax tunnels, New Bethlehem and other points along the way, conductor Brenda Shilling sounded a whistle as her colleague, Deb Huffman, swung a lantern as the locomotive approached scheduled stops and hazardous sections of rail. These were standard procedures during the heyday of the railway.
Peggy Bish, another historical society member, was dressed as the wife of two locally prominent men, one the station agent at today’s Hawthorn, the other a businessman in Mayport.
“At the time, Mayport had several hotels, a train station, a few stores and a thriving brick-clay processing factory,” she said. All would have provided good livelihoods for business owners and their families.
Angi Griffin, an area performance artist, provided another break in the narrative with her impression of a hobo. She described life on the rails and the differences among hobos, tramps and bums.
“At the height of riding the rails, there were two million Americans traveling this way, 800,000 of them women,” Griffin said. “The females were known as bo-ettes.”
The hour-and-a-half program covered everything from the length of the journey to the lumber industry along Red Bank Creek and its branches, the North Fork and the Sandy Lick.
“I could talk about railroads and trains all day long,” Don Shilling said. “Tonight’s program would not have been possible without the help of a lot of other people standing here beside me.”
At the conclusion of the presentation, attendees were invited to take part in a question-and-answer period followed by refreshments and socializing.