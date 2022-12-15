NEW BETHLEHEM – Kristin Huffman’s kindergarten class at New Bethlehem Elementary School have been busy writing letters to Santa.
Dear Santa,
My name is Kenley. I am six years old. This year I have been mostly good. One nice thing I’ve done this year is hlp a frand hoo haz a boo boo. This year for Christmas I would most like a Boote and the Best dol. If you have time, I would also like a cat dolhows.
I will leave milk and cookez for you and cande cans for the reindeer.
— Kenley M.
Dear Santa,
My name is Wyatt. I am six years old. This year I have been very good. One nice thing I’ve done this year is I hlpt my cuzn get up. This year for Christmas I would most like a hot welz trac. If you have time, I would also like a tede bar.
I will leave milk and cocez for you and carits for the reindeer.
— Wyatt R.
Dear Santa,
My name is Lilliann. I am six years old. This year I have been very good. One nice thing I’ve done this year is I dro Ms. Huffman pixrs. This year for Christmas I would most like a new makeup pallet. If you have time, I would also like a cat dolhows.
I will leave milk and cooces for you and milc for you and carts for the reindeer.
— Lilliann L.
Dear Santa,
My name is Gabriel. I am six years old. This year I have been very good. One nice thing I’ve done this year is I hlpt my famly mac a lef pil. This year for Christmas I would most like an iphon. If you have time, I would also like a tedy bar.
I will leave mlk and cookez for you and blobryz for the reindeer.
— Gabriel G.
Dear Santa,
My name is Damon. I am six years old. This year I have been a bit naughty. One nice thing I’ve done this year is I hug my mom. This year for Christmas I would most like a four welr. If you have time, I would also like a blac pupe.
I will leave coces for you and apls for the reindeer.
— Damon B.
Dear Santa,
My name is Gradie. I am six years old. This year I have been very good. One nice thing I’ve done this year is klen and tel the trof. This year for Christmas I would most like a brbe hos. If you have time, I would also like a remot cuntrl cr.
I will leave crcs and mlc for you and gras and sprncls for the reindeer.
— Gradie C.
Dear Santa,
My name is Zander. I am six years old. This year I have been very good. One nice thing I’ve done this year is I do chrs fr my grandmo. This year for Christmas I would most like a lambrgene for kids. If you have time, I would also like a Hot Welz trac.
I will leave cocez and mlc for you and cocez for the reindeer.
— Zander S.
Dear Santa,
My name is Maverick. I am five years old. This year I have been mostly good. One nice thing I’ve done this year is I hlp my mom with my siblings. This year for Christmas I would most like a monstr sirn hed. If you have time, I would also like Mreo legos.
I will leave kokes and mlk for you and otmel for the reindeer.
— Maverick D.
Dear Santa,
My name is Della. I am five years old. This year I have been very good. One nice thing I’ve done this year is I hlpt Vince pic up toys. This year for Christmas I would most like a camru. If you have time, I would also like a wocing snoman.
I will leave mlc and coces for you and crits for the reindeer.
— Della T.
Dear Santa,
My name is Alauni. I am five years old. This year I have been very good. One nice thing I’ve done this year is shr tys. This year for Christmas I would most like LOL dols. If you have time, I would also like a ranbo dire.
I will leave crces and milk for you and food for the reindeer.
— Alauni E.
Dear Santa,
My name is Ellie. I am six years old. This year I have been very good. One nice thing I’ve done this year is I hlpt my mom decrat fr Crismis. This year for Christmas I would most like a cat squishmelo. If you have time, I would also like a cat mistre cas.
I will leave crds for you and brdsed for the reindeer.
— Ellie B.
Dear Santa,
My name is Emmett. I am six years old. This year I have been a bit naughty. One nice thing I’ve done this year is hlping klen the hos. This year for Christmas I would most like a bsketbol hup. If you have time, I would also like a spidrman hadkqtrs.
I will leave milk and kokes for you and karats for the reindeer.
— Emmett A.
Dear Santa,
My name is Tanner. I am five years old. This year I have been very good. One nice thing I’ve done this year is I mad brecfest for my parents. This year for Christmas I would most like a Mincraft Lego set. If you have time, I would also like a bol.
I will leave coces and melc for you and wotr for the reindeer.
— Tanner B.
Dear Santa,
My name is Bryce. I am six years old. This year I have been a bit naughty. One nice thing I’ve done this year is I hlpt my mom coc. This year for Christmas I would most like a pi macr. If you have time, I would also like a pogo stik.
I will leave coces and mlk for you and reindeer coces for the reindeer.
— Bryce S.
Dear Santa,
My name is Mykayah. I am six years old. This year I have been mostly good. One nice thing I’ve done this year is I plad with my bruvr. This year for Christmas I would most like a skatbrd. If you have time, I would also like a dolhas.
I will leave a dol for you and ha for the reindeer.
— Mykayah T.
Dear Santa,
My name is Amelia. I am six years old. This year I have been mostly good. One nice thing I’ve done this year is I hlpt my mom clen. This year for Christmas I would most like a ladebug dol. If you have time, I would also like a mermad dol.
I will leave cukez and mlc for you and crits for the reindeer.
— Amelia B.
Dear Santa,
My name is Samuel. I am five years old. This year I have been very good. One nice thing I’ve done this year is I hlpt my grandmo. This year for Christmas I would most like a Hot Welz cr. If you have time, I would also like a Monsr Truc.
I will leave coces and milc for you and crn for the reindeer.
— Samuel B.
Dear Santa,
My name is Castiel. I am six years old. This year I have been very good. One nice thing I’ve done this year is shar mi tys. This year for Christmas I would most like a kiten set. If you have time, I would also like a ty car.
I will leave cuces for you and ha for the reindeer.
— Castiel B.
Dear Santa,
My name is Finn. I am six years old. This year I have been very good. One nice thing I’ve done this year is help my mom. This year for Christmas I would most like a Lego Boszr Arship. If you have time, I would also like a Lego car.
I will leave coces and milk for you and coces for the reindeer.
— Finn J.