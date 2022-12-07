NEW BETHLEHEM – Redbank Valley School District directors held a brief reorganizational meeting Tuesday evening, opting to maintain its leadership going into the new year.
By unanimous votes, the board re-elected Bill Reddinger as school board president, and Ann Kopnitsky as vice president.
The board also approved Dr. Donald Nair as its legislative representative, Heidi Byers and Mitch Blose as representatives to the Clarion County Career Center, and Kopnitsky as the board’s representative to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6.
Following the brief voting meeting, the board continued into its work session in preparation for its upcoming Dec. 13 regular meeting.
Members heard from Trent Moulin, executive director of the Bridge Builders Community Foundations, based in Oil City, regarding Redbank’s attempts to maintain an educational foundation.
Redbank superintendent Dr. Amy Rupp said that a foundation can help the district and its students as donations from community members support various projects and purchases the district would not otherwise be able to undertake.
In talking with officials at other districts, she said that Bridge Builders could be what Redbank needs to keep a foundation going, especially since the Redbank administration is limited on what new tasks it can add to its schedule.
Moulin told the school board that foundations can add “the icing on the cake for students and districts” by helping to provide funding for everything from football field repair, 3D printers, field trips, robotics projects and more.
“There’s a lot of opportunities there,” he said.
Rupp concurred, noting that she has received more than 300 responses back from a recent alumni survey, and is building a database of Redbank supporters.
“We create a space for people to give,” Moulin said, explaining that Bridge Builders collects a minimal 1 percent fee for managing the foundation funds.
Board member Jason Barnett said Redbank has tried for years to start and maintain a foundation, but with little success.
“Why can’t the foundation get off the ground?” he asked.
Moulin said Redbank already has a leg-up on the effort with its scholarship fund, and noted that the “alumni development model” has proven highly successful for other school districts.
While Bridge Builders would serve as the “back office” for the foundation, Moulin said the effort would need to be driven by local community members.
Rupp said some current projects, such as the sale of plaques made from the recently retired bleachers in the Redbank Valley High School gymnasium, were ways to get the community involved.
The superintendent added that she would soon be sending out a request for school board members to be a part of the new foundation board, and Moulin said that the group would need five to seven members from the community.
Also during Tuesday’s work session, Barnett pressed administrators regarding what he sees as “major dilemmas” with Redbank’s math testing scores.
“Do we need any outside resources to address it?” he asked. “Do we need to bring in a consultant that specializes in math?”
While administrators said that various programs have been effective in raising English test scores, meetings have been held with the mathematics department for ideas on what they need to assist their efforts.
“We’ve done it bad for so long, are we able to fix it ourselves,” Barnett said, prompting silence in the meeting room.
“I don’t know if I’d go so far as to say we’ve done it bad for so long,” Rupp responded. “We haven’t seen the growth that we’ve needed to see.”
Barnett said that scores in grades 7-9 have been unsatisfactory for five years.
“I feel we are on the rebound a bit,” Rupp said, noting that Redbank’s scores did not dip as much as other districts during the pandemic.
She said she would look into professional development for the math teachers.
“It’s not for lack of looking for resources and doing things,” Rupp said, pointing to rising test scores at the elementary levels. “We see the elementary is really coming up.”
Officials noted that it is just the second year for the current math curriculum at the high school, and the first year at the elementary schools.
Kopnitsky said she wanted to see testing data after the schools have had more time with the current curriculum.
“You’re not going to have an instantaneous fix,” she said.