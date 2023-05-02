Think back to high school and all of those book reports. Remember the 5Ws and an H? Who, what, When, Where, Why and How? The Redbank Valley High School Reunion Steering Committee sure does! We have been diligently working to bring you “The Event of the Year: The Reunion of a Lifetime!”
• Who: All pre-2013 RVHS grads and employees.
• What: A whole day of entertainment, food, activities, renewed friendships and fireworks.
• When: July 8 from 1 to 9:30 p.m. Registration tables open noon to 6 p.m.
• Where: Redbank Valley Municipal Park (Alcola Park).
• How: Submit your check, made out to “RVHS Alumni,” then send it to David Sturgeon, 215 Sturgeon Lane, Mayport, PA 16240. The cost is $20 per person, or $35 per couple until June 20; and $25 per person after that.
• Why: Why not? The price is unbeatable. You get to meet with family and friends on a wonderful day in your hometown. The food will be outstanding and prepared by local cooks. The music is provided by local talent. You get to see vintage vehicles. You can try your hand in a friendly corn hole game. You can browse displays by individual classes and the Redbank Valley Historical Society. You can buy some tasty frozen treats from the 4-H ice cream booth. You can tour the high school where it all started. You can reminisce, laugh and smile in the sunshine with old friends. Oh, and fireworks!
Of course, this all takes time and effort to pull off. If you want to be a part of this, please attend the next planning meeting on Saturday, May 13, at 2 p.m. in the Alltel Building at 212 Lafayette Street in New Bethlehem, or contact one of the event co-chairs at either bogo@windstream.net or call (814) 758-2136 for information.
BOB GOURLEY
New Bethlehem