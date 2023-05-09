DISTANT – The Oakland Church of God hosted the 2023 Redbank Valley Church Association Baccalaureate Service for the senior students of Redbank Valley High School on Sunday, May 7.
The Rev. Randy Hopper, RVCA coordinator, greeted the students and the congregation.
McKayla McGuire, RVHS Bible club president, led the opening prayer and the responsive reading. Group singing was led by Jena Doverspike.
Carrie McIntyre, RVHS vocal music teacher, addressed the students on behalf of the faculty of Redbank Valley High School. She also presented a vocal solo.
Redbank senior Josie Neiswonger played a piano solo.
Pastor Mike Shaffer, Redbank Valley United Methodist Ministry, presented the evening message.
Following the message, the students were invited to meet with pastors at the front of the church for a time of prayer.
Bob Carmichael, representing Gideons International, distributed Bibles to each student. Students also received red carnations from the RVCA and handmade bookmarks from Dr. Amy Rupp.
Following the service, there was a time of refreshments and fellowship.
Baccalaureate is a part of the high school graduation experience. It is held at a local church on a different day from commencement. At baccalaureate, pastors from local churches address the graduates about becoming adults and the responsibilities that lie ahead and including God in all of them. It can be viewed as a rite of passage ceremony.