Both Redbank Valley and Clarion-Limestone advanced with semifinals wins in the District 9 baseball playoffs Thursday afternoon.
At Punxsutawney’s Kuntz Field and trailing 2-0 going into the seventh inning, the Bulldogs rallied for three runs and notch a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference rival.
The Bulldogs were held scoreless by Karns City starter Cole Sherwin, who pitched into the seventh. Payton Rearick walked and scored on Owen Clouse’s triple to right-center field. Clouse tied the game when Tyler Hetrick lifted a sacrifice fly to center field.
Tate Minich singled and after Bryson Bain’s flyout, stole second then came home on Breckin Minich’s clutch two-out single to right.
Minich then came in and struck out two of the three batters he faced in the bottom of the seventh to notch the save for Bulldogs starter Ty Carrier who allowed six hits and one walk while striking out three in his six innings.
Owen Clouse finished 3-for-4 with a double to go along with his triple. Mason Clouse had two hits with a double.
The Bulldogs (12-5) face Johnsonburg in the Class 2A Championship game at DuBois’ Showers Field on Monday starting at 1 p.m.
At Showers Field Thursday, Clarion-Limestone broke open a close game with a four-run seventh inning to beat Clarion 7-2.
Bryson Huwar went six-plus innings and scattered five hits while walking five and striking out two to get the win. He left the game due to the 105-pitch count limit in the playoffs and Tommy Smith got the final three outs.
The Lions and Bobcats were knotted up at 2-2 until the sixth inning when Logan Lutz doubled with two outs and scored on Tommy Smith’s single. Then in the seventh, Corbin Coulson singled in a run and Jake Smith doubled in two runs before scoring on Kohen Kemmer’s sacrifice fly to set the final.
Lutz, Coulson, Smith and Nick Aaron each had two hits for the Lions, who improved to 11-5. They’ll meet DuBois Central Catholic in Monday’s final at Showers starting at 4 p.m.