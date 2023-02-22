NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Church Association will sponsor the 2023 Lenten service series titled “There’s Power in the Blood.”
All Wednesday services will begin at noon and a luncheon will follow the service.
- March 1 — The Rev. Dottie Kunselman will speak at the Oakland Church of God in Distant on “Stripes on Jesus’ Back,” John 19:1 and Isaiah 53:5.
- March 8 — The Rev. Bob Ryver and pastor Curtis Twigg at the Grace Baptist Church in New Bethlehem will bring a message on “Bruised and Internal Bleeding” based on the Scripture text of Isaiah 53:5.
- March 15 — The Rev. Scott Gourley will present the Lenten message at St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem. The topic of his message will be the “Crown of Thorns” from John 19:2.
- March 22 — The Rev. John Phillips will speak at the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church on “Jesus’ Pierced Hands” from Matthew 27:35.
- March 29 — The Rev. Dr. Gordon Barrows will speak at the First United Methodist Church in New Bethlehem on “Jesus’ Pierced Feet” from the Bible texts Matthew 27:35, Genesis 1:26 and Luke 10:19.
- April 5 — The Rev. Doug Henry at the Leatherwood Church in New Bethlehem will present a message titled “Spear in Jesus’ Side” referencing the text of John 19:34.
On April 7, Good Friday, the Rev. Randy Hopper will speak at the First Baptist Church in New Bethlehem. His message title is “There’s Power in the Blood.” I Peter 1:17-21.
There will be no lunch served following this service.
And on April 9, Easter Sunday, the Easter Sunrise service will be held at 7 a.m. at the First Church of God in New Bethlehem. The Rev. Zachary Lays, pastor of the church will lead the service. The subject of his message will be “Justified by His Blood” from Romans 5:6-11.
Breakfast will be served following this service.