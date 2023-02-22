DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.