CLARION — Redbank Valley and North Clarion won their semifinal matchups in Thursday night’s Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls’ basketball playoff games at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
North Clarion topped Karns City, 33-22, in the first game while Redbank Valley routed Union in the nightcap, 65-35. They’ll meet for the KSAC title Saturday at Tippin starting at 6 p.m.
In Redbank Valley’s win, freshman guard Mylee Harmon scored 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting while Alivia Huffman sank in 15 points with eight rebounds and Madison Foringer turned in a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Dominika Logue led Union with 12 points. Keira Croyle scored nine point with 12 rebounds.
The Lady Bulldogs (19-4) beat North Clarion (19-3) during the regular season, 32-28 at North Clarion, on Jan. 20.
Tonight, the KSAC boys’ semifinals have Karns City and North Clarion meeting at 6 p.m. and Redbank Valley facing Clarion at 8 p.m.