BROOKVILLE — Notching its third straight win to start the season, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs downed host Brookville in straight sets, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23, Monday night.
That sets up a matchup with defending PIAA Class A state champion Clarion tonight at home.
Junior right hitter Alivia Huffman and freshman middle hitter Taylor Ripple led the attack at the net with eight and four kills apiece.
“I thought Taylor had the best game she’s had so far and she’s really getting settled into the middle and is placing the ball,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Ashley Anderson said. “Olivia started off a little slow and she knew it and fixed it going into the second set and picked it up from there.”
Lilly Shaffer led the offense with 16 assists while five different Lady Bulldogs combined to serve nine aces with Shaffer, Carlie Rupp and Huffman with two each.
The Lady Raiders fell to 1-3 with their third straight loss after opening the season with a sweep of Brockway. Saturday, they lost in three sets, all of them close, at Clearfield. Monday night, head coach Tina Householder liked what she saw from her team.
“We had better coverage, better movement and we missed so many serves on Saturday, and we still did tonight, but it was better tonight,” Householder said. “I really thought our defense stepped up tonight and were in position where they should be. They were passing well and getting good movement and that’s what we wanted to see improved from the last game.”
Reggan Olson finished with six kills and one ace. Bella Hill had four kills, Ashton Pangallo had two kills and three aces and Emaa Venesky finished with five aces.
Brookville won the junior varsity game in three sets.
The Lady Raiders host DuBois tonight.