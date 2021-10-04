NEW BETHLEHEM — Both coaches wanted some practice in between, but that’s usually the deal on Monday night matchups.
The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks volleyball copped the tournament title at Redbank Valley on Saturday, beating Redbank Valley in two sets in the semifinals along the way before topping Rocky Grove in the finals.
Monday back at the same location, it was the traditional dual meet setup and this time around, it was Redbank Valley taking the rematch in a four-set win, 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 25-15.
The Lady Bulldogs improved to 5-2, looking to get back into rhythm following a layoff induced by some COVID-19 concerns.
Despite the loss to Punxsutawney in the semifinals, Lady Bulldogs head coach Ashley Anderson’s team got some valuable day-long reps. Improvement showed two days later.
“Our girls covered batter and they definitely passed better,” Anderson said, comparing Monday to Saturday’s two sets against the Lady Chucks. “Our passing has not been that great, but they pieced it together. After the quarantine, I think it came back, the hitting, serving and now the passing. We’re throwing it all together now.
“And that was the first solid defense we’ve had since we’ve been back.”
Alivia Huffman led the charge at the net from the outside with 15 kills followed by seven from middle hitter Taylor Ripple. Lilly Shaffer had 20 set assists and Caylen Rearick anchored an effective defensive effort with 41 digs. Arissa Bish finished with 20, Shaffer with 11 and Carlie Rupp with 10.
Shaffer had three service aces with Rupp, Rearick and Huffman finishing with two apiece. The Lady Bulldogs did overcome a night with 16 service errors.
Punxsutawney (3-7) got 11 kills from outside hitter Ciara Toven. Danielle Griebel had 23 assists and eight digs. Emma Galando had a team-high 19 digs.
“We just had two many balls that got off the block and found a spot and we were picking all those up Saturday,” contrasted Punxsutawney head coach Glenn Good. “We played Huffman decently Saturday and we got those balls up, but she hit a bit differently tonight and she pounded that ball in the fourth set, so those couple things really makes a difference.
“We probably served better Saturday as well. It would’ve been nice to decompress and get back to the gym and go over it, so it would’ve been nice if this was a Tuesday at least.”
The Lady Chucks visit West Shamokin Wednesday, then head their again for a tournament on Saturday.
The Lady Bulldogs won the junior varsity matchup in two sets.
Redbank Valley is back in action tonight at home against Clarion-Limestone.