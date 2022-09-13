(The Center Square) – The House Professional Licensure Committee advanced two bills on Monday that would make it easier to earn a dental license or work as a cosmetologist.
A third bill addressed an accreditation problem for prosthetic and orthotic care that has prevented medical workers from getting a license to work in Pennsylvania.
All three passed first consideration unanimously; bills must advance through three considerations before becoming law.
House Bill 2800 would amend the Medical Practice Act after an accreditation change among prosthetists, orthotists, pedorthists and orthotic fitters. Pennsylvania law requires a worker to be certified by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies before they could qualify for a license.
However, the credentialing organizations for those fields have dropped the NCCA. Thus, none of those medical workers can be granted a license. The bill would update licensure requirements by substituting NCCA certification for approval by the State Board of Medicine.
The other legislation, Senate Bill 1173 and Senate Bill 1287, have already been passed by the Senate before coming to the House.
SB1173 would allow dental students to earn three continuing education credits for participation in volunteer clinics.
“By participating at these events and clinics, those in the dental profession are not only being great stewards of their communities and honing their own skills, but they are also exposing themselves to cases of progressive dental emergencies that they may not see as often from those who routinely receive dental care,” Sen. Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, wrote in a legislative memo. “This type of volunteerism should be encouraged, and its value should be properly recognized.”
SB1287 would reduce the minimum space requirements for cosmetology businesses and grant temporary licenses to salons waiting for state inspections before opening. Current regulations mandate a minimum space of 180 square feet, which would be reduced to 120 square feet.
“The 180 is, if you compare it to other states, is way up above what these other states have,” said Sen. Mario Scavello, R-Scotrun. “This will help the salon industry quite a bit, especially the entrepreneurs.”