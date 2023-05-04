CLARION – Clarion and surrounding areas will continue in the coming week to host events related to Art, Maker, Technology, Science, Outdoor Learning and Youth Voice as part of the annual Remake Learning Days festival May 4-23.
As part of the Northwest Pennsylvania festival, leaders and local community partners will host the following family-friendly activities:
• Saturday, May 6 — Take A Wildflower Walk with Clarion Conservation District in Shippenville.
• Monday, May 8 — Explore Around the World with A-C Valley Family Center in Parker.
• Tuesday, May 9 — Make butter and ice cream at the Science of Food, all ages are welcome to the Scrubgrass Grange.
• Wednesday, May 10 — Learn about green jobs and careers “From the Forest to the Floor” at Allegheny Mountain Hardwood Flooring’s showroom in Emlenton.
• Friday, May 12 — Round out the week by heading to Clarion YMCA for an Innovation Playground with more than 20 hands-on learning activities, demonstrations and simulations. There will be something for everyone, ages 4 to 104.
For a full list of Remake Learning Day events in northwestern Pennsylvania, visit
www.remakelearningdays.org/find-events/fwp_region=northwesternpa&fwp_paged=2.