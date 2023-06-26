CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that RJ Corman Railroad plans to replace several concrete slabs at the Market Street railroad crossing in Clearfield Borough today.
The railroad crossing is along Route 1004 (Market Street) near the Second Avenue and Weaver Street intersection. This work will require the railroad to implement single-lane closures intermittently throughout the day. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during these closures. Drivers should anticipate minor delays.
PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in the work zone, remain alert for railroad operators and equipment, approach railroad crossings cautiously, and “always expect a train.”
Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.